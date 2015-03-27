The rich give away their wealth

Apple CEO Tim Cook is joining the roster of the very rich who are giving away their wealth. Fortune magazine cited the head of the world's largest technology corporation as saying he planned to donate his estimated $785 million fortune to charity - after paying for his 10-year-old nephew's college education. "You want to be the pebble in the pond that creates the ripples for change," Cook told the magazine. The 54-year-old's revelation is an example of the increasingly public philanthropy of the world's richest people. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

