版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 28日 星期六 09:08 BJT

Earth from above

An aerial view of a public cemetery in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

An aerial view of a public cemetery in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 3月 26日 星期四
An aerial view of a public cemetery in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 31
An aerial view shows houses outside the town of Diffa, Niger, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

An aerial view shows houses outside the town of Diffa, Niger, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / 2015年 3月 23日 星期一
An aerial view shows houses outside the town of Diffa, Niger, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
2 / 31
The big island of Hawaii in an image taken by European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti

The big island of Hawaii in an image taken by European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti from the more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 5日 星期四
The big island of Hawaii in an image taken by European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti from the International Space Station. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Samantha Cristoforetti
Close
3 / 31
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image. REUTERS/NASA/USGS/Handout via Reuters

Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image. REmore

Reuters / 2014年 11月 15日 星期六
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image. REUTERS/NASA/USGS/Handout via Reuters
Close
4 / 31
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Kormore

Reuters / 2014年 9月 20日 星期六
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
5 / 31
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA

Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA

Reuters / 2013年 8月 31日 星期六
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA
Close
6 / 31
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp for displaced Syrians, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool

An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp for displaced Syrians, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 18日 星期四
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp for displaced Syrians, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq. REUTERS/Mandel Ngan/Pool
Close
7 / 31
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. more

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
8 / 31
Heavy fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Heavy fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina. REUTERS/Steve Crisp

Reuters / 2007年 11月 21日 星期三
Heavy fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
Close
9 / 31
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over south-eastern Turkey province of Adiyaman. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft more

Reuters / 2014年 11月 11日 星期二
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft flying over south-eastern Turkey province of Adiyaman. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
10 / 31
Tatshenshini-Alsek Park is seen during a flight over northwest British Columbia. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Tatshenshini-Alsek Park is seen during a flight over northwest British Columbia. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / 2014年 10月 22日 星期三
Tatshenshini-Alsek Park is seen during a flight over northwest British Columbia. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Close
11 / 31
Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / 2013年 12月 5日 星期四
Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
12 / 31
Ha Long Bay in Vietnam is seen from a seaplane. REUTERS/Kham

Ha Long Bay in Vietnam is seen from a seaplane. REUTERS/Kham

Reuters / 2014年 9月 8日 星期一
Ha Long Bay in Vietnam is seen from a seaplane. REUTERS/Kham
Close
13 / 31
People sunbathe and swim at the beach of Wannsee, near Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

People sunbathe and swim at the beach of Wannsee, near Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / 2014年 7月 20日 星期日
People sunbathe and swim at the beach of Wannsee, near Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
14 / 31
An aerial view of a house in its compound in Leer, Unity State, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

An aerial view of a house in its compound in Leer, Unity State, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu

Reuters / 2014年 7月 16日 星期三
An aerial view of a house in its compound in Leer, Unity State, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
Close
15 / 31
An aerial view shows the diplomatic area of Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

An aerial view shows the diplomatic area of Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Reuters / 2013年 3月 21日 星期四
An aerial view shows the diplomatic area of Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Close
16 / 31
Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / 2014年 4月 29日 星期二
Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
17 / 31
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
18 / 31
A farmer walks behind a tractor sowing a field near Arras, northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A farmer walks behind a tractor sowing a field near Arras, northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2014年 3月 21日 星期五
A farmer walks behind a tractor sowing a field near Arras, northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
19 / 31
An aerial view of the Burj Dubai, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

An aerial view of the Burj Dubai, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert

Reuters / 2009年 12月 22日 星期二
An aerial view of the Burj Dubai, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert
Close
20 / 31
An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones. REUTERS/Raul Puentes

An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones. REUTERS/Raul Puemore

Reuters / 2014年 6月 11日 星期三
An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones. REUTERS/Raul Puentes
Close
21 / 31
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Pamore

Reuters / 2013年 11月 11日 星期一
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
22 / 31
A Bedouin village in Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Bedouin village in Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2014年 5月 6日 星期二
A Bedouin village in Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
23 / 31
An aerial view shows a traditional fishing cabin and net during low tide in the Loire Estuary in Paimboeuf, western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

An aerial view shows a traditional fishing cabin and net during low tide in the Loire Estuary in Paimboeuf, wemore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 16日 星期五
An aerial view shows a traditional fishing cabin and net during low tide in the Loire Estuary in Paimboeuf, western France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
24 / 31
An aerial view of Big Sur, the Santa Lucia coastal mountain range and the Los Padres National Forest, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala

An aerial view of Big Sur, the Santa Lucia coastal mountain range and the Los Padres National Forest, Californmore

Reuters / 2013年 12月 21日 星期六
An aerial view of Big Sur, the Santa Lucia coastal mountain range and the Los Padres National Forest, California. REUTERS/Michael Fiala
Close
25 / 31
A small dam (L) containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A small dam (L) containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on more

Reuters / 2014年 3月 12日 星期三
A small dam (L) containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
26 / 31
An aerial view of a tributary of the Solimoes river, one of the main tributaries of the Amazon, in the Mamiraua nature reserve near Tefe, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

An aerial view of a tributary of the Solimoes river, one of the main tributaries of the Amazon, in the Mamiraumore

Reuters / 2013年 12月 13日 星期五
An aerial view of a tributary of the Solimoes river, one of the main tributaries of the Amazon, in the Mamiraua nature reserve near Tefe, Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
27 / 31
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbarmore

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbara region of western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
28 / 31
Cattle walk on a tract of Amazon rainforest that has been cleared by loggers and farmers near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Cattle walk on a tract of Amazon rainforest that has been cleared by loggers and farmers near the city of Novomore

Reuters / 2013年 11月 11日 星期一
Cattle walk on a tract of Amazon rainforest that has been cleared by loggers and farmers near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
29 / 31
Parts of a forest that have been burnt during haze in Indonesia's Riau province. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Parts of a forest that have been burnt during haze in Indonesia's Riau province. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / 2013年 6月 28日 星期五
Parts of a forest that have been burnt during haze in Indonesia's Riau province. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
30 / 31
The streets and houses of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

The streets and houses of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool

Reuters / 2014年 6月 23日 星期一
The streets and houses of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
Close
31 / 31
重播
下一图片集
Wreckage in the Alps

Wreckage in the Alps

下一个

Wreckage in the Alps

Wreckage in the Alps

Images from the French Alps terrain where the Germanwings plane crashed.

2015年 3月 28日
Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.

2015年 3月 28日
Nigeria votes

Nigeria votes

Nigeria's citizens go to the polls amid threats of post-election bloodshed and a Boko Haram insurgency.

2015年 3月 28日
Islamist militants storm Mogadishu hotel

Islamist militants storm Mogadishu hotel

Islamist militants blast their way into a popular hotel in the Somali capital, killing at least seven people and trapping government officials inside.

2015年 3月 28日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐