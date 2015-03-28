Earth from above
An aerial view of a public cemetery in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
An aerial view shows houses outside the town of Diffa, Niger, March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Penney
The big island of Hawaii in an image taken by European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti from the more
Egmont National Park in New Zealand with Mt. Taranaki at its center is seen in a Landsat 8 satellite image. REmore
Oil goes into a tailings pond at the Suncor tar sands operations near Fort McMurray, Alberta. REUTERS/Todd Kormore
Late summer plankton blooms across much of Lake Ontario. REUTERS/NASA
An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp for displaced Syrians, near the Jordanian city of Mafraq. REUTEmore
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. more
Heavy fog rolls by early in the morning near the Dubai Marina. REUTERS/Steve Crisp
The town of Susuz is seen on the northern shore of the Ataturk dam through the window of a passenger aircraft more
Tatshenshini-Alsek Park is seen during a flight over northwest British Columbia. REUTERS/Bob Strong
Japan's Mount Fuji is seen covered with snow. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ha Long Bay in Vietnam is seen from a seaplane. REUTERS/Kham
People sunbathe and swim at the beach of Wannsee, near Berlin. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
An aerial view of a house in its compound in Leer, Unity State, South Sudan. REUTERS/Andreea Campeanu
An aerial view shows the diplomatic area of Doha, Qatar. REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad
Uprooted trees are pictured after a tornado hit Vilonia, Arkansas. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
A farmer walks behind a tractor sowing a field near Arras, northern France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An aerial view of the Burj Dubai, the world's tallest tower, in Dubai. REUTERS/Matthias Seifert
An aerial view of the Iguazu Falls is seen in the Argentinian northwest province of Misiones. REUTERS/Raul Puemore
An ipe (lapacho) tree is seen in this aerial view of the Amazon rainforest near the city of Novo Progresso, Pamore
A Bedouin village in Israel. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An aerial view shows a traditional fishing cabin and net during low tide in the Loire Estuary in Paimboeuf, wemore
An aerial view of Big Sur, the Santa Lucia coastal mountain range and the Los Padres National Forest, Californmore
A small dam (L) containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on more
An aerial view of a tributary of the Solimoes river, one of the main tributaries of the Amazon, in the Mamiraumore
Bucket-wheel reclaimers move iron ore at a loading terminal in the town of Port Hedland, located in the Pilbarmore
Cattle walk on a tract of Amazon rainforest that has been cleared by loggers and farmers near the city of Novomore
Parts of a forest that have been burnt during haze in Indonesia's Riau province. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The streets and houses of Baghdad, Iraq. REUTERS/Brendan Smialowski/Pool
