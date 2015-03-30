Tough Mudder challenge
A woman runs through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle cmore
Women run through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle chalmore
A man sweats as he scrambles under barbed wire during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bemore
People cross the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tougmore
People cross the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tougmore
A woman climbs out of an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardinmore
A man screams as he is shocked by electric wires as he scrambles through mud during the Tough Mudder 10-12 milmore
People participate in the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2more
Ed Baylosis, 41, stops for a lip balm break during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernamore
A woman jumps into an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, more
A woman falls into mud as she tries to avoid being shocked by electric wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 milmore
People cross the finish line during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, Californmore
A man screams as he is shocked by electric wires as he scrambles through water during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mmore
Women run through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle chalmore
A couple kisses after scrambling through mud under barbed wire during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle chamore
A man celebrates after making it through a tank of icy water during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challmore
A man climbs out of an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino,more
A woman receives a headband after participating in the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernamore
A man crosses the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Toumore
Men help a teammate scramble up a steep, slippery incline during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challengmore
下一个
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
The rich give away their wealth
Apple CEO Tim Cook joins the roster of the very wealthy who are donating their fortunes to charity.
Rebel finance minister
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis isn't your typical budget-maker.
In pursuit of Kurdish peace
Inside a community of Kurds in Turkey's southeast.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.