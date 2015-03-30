版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 30日 星期一 21:55 BJT

Tough Mudder challenge

A woman runs through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman runs through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle cmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A woman runs through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 20
Women run through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women run through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle chalmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Women run through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 20
A man sweats as he scrambles under barbed wire during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man sweats as he scrambles under barbed wire during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A man sweats as he scrambles under barbed wire during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 20
People cross the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People cross the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tougmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
People cross the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 20
People cross the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People cross the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tougmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
People cross the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 20
A woman climbs out of an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman climbs out of an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardinmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A woman climbs out of an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 20
A man screams as he is shocked by electric wires as he scrambles through mud during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man screams as he is shocked by electric wires as he scrambles through mud during the Tough Mudder 10-12 milmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A man screams as he is shocked by electric wires as he scrambles through mud during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 20
People participate in the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People participate in the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
People participate in the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 20
Ed Baylosis, 41, stops for a lip balm break during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Ed Baylosis, 41, stops for a lip balm break during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Ed Baylosis, 41, stops for a lip balm break during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 20
A woman jumps into an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman jumps into an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A woman jumps into an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 20
A woman falls into mud as she tries to avoid being shocked by electric wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman falls into mud as she tries to avoid being shocked by electric wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 milmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A woman falls into mud as she tries to avoid being shocked by electric wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 20
People cross the finish line during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People cross the finish line during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, Californmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
People cross the finish line during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 20
A man screams as he is shocked by electric wires as he scrambles through water during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man screams as he is shocked by electric wires as he scrambles through water during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A man screams as he is shocked by electric wires as he scrambles through water during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 20
Women run through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women run through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle chalmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Women run through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 20
A couple kisses after scrambling through mud under barbed wire during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A couple kisses after scrambling through mud under barbed wire during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle chamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A couple kisses after scrambling through mud under barbed wire during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 20
A man celebrates after making it through a tank of icy water during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man celebrates after making it through a tank of icy water during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A man celebrates after making it through a tank of icy water during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 20
A man climbs out of an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man climbs out of an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino,more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A man climbs out of an icy water tank during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 20
A woman receives a headband after participating in the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman receives a headband after participating in the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernamore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A woman receives a headband after participating in the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
18 / 20
A man crosses the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A man crosses the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Toumore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A man crosses the finish line after running through a field of water, mud and electrified wires during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
19 / 20
Men help a teammate scramble up a steep, slippery incline during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Men help a teammate scramble up a steep, slippery incline during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challengmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Men help a teammate scramble up a steep, slippery incline during the Tough Mudder 10-12 mile obstacle challenge in San Bernardino, California March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

下一个

Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.

2015年 3月 28日
The rich give away their wealth

The rich give away their wealth

Apple CEO Tim Cook joins the roster of the very wealthy who are donating their fortunes to charity.

2015年 3月 28日
Rebel finance minister

Rebel finance minister

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis isn't your typical budget-maker.

2015年 3月 27日
In pursuit of Kurdish peace

In pursuit of Kurdish peace

Inside a community of Kurds in Turkey's southeast.

2015年 3月 27日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐