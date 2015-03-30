版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 00:10 BJT

Riddle of the Chinese Sphinx

Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 27, 2015. A full-scale replica of the Egyptian Great Sphinx is being built at a Chinese amusement park. REUTERS/China Daily

Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Laborers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 27, 2015. A full-scale replica of the Egyptian Great Sphinx is being built at a Chinese amusement park. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
1 / 7
A full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, is pictured in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, is more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, is pictured in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 7
A man climbs a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

A man climbs a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accomore

Reuters / 2014年 5月 15日 星期四
A man climbs a full-scale replica of the Sphinx, which is part of an unfinished theme park that will also accommodate the production of movies, television shows and animation, on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, May 15, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Close
3 / 7
Labourers transport steel bars toward a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Labourers transport steel bars toward a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation more

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
Labourers transport steel bars toward a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
4 / 7
A man takes pictures of a full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A man takes pictures of a full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animationmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A man takes pictures of a full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 7
A man walks near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

A man walks near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, imore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 29日 星期日
A man walks near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 28, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
6 / 7
A worker walks on a dirt road next to a full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

A worker walks on a dirt road next to a full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished moviemore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 4日 星期三
A worker walks on a dirt road next to a full scale replica of the sphinx, which is part of an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 7
重播
下一图片集
Tough Mudder challenge

Tough Mudder challenge

下一个

Tough Mudder challenge

Tough Mudder challenge

Participants run the Tough Mudder obstacle race in California.

2015年 3月 30日
Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.

2015年 3月 28日
The rich give away their wealth

The rich give away their wealth

Apple CEO Tim Cook joins the roster of the very wealthy who are donating their fortunes to charity.

2015年 3月 28日
Rebel finance minister

Rebel finance minister

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis isn't your typical budget-maker.

2015年 3月 27日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐