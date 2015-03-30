Palm Sunday
People throw flower petals during the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northmore
Members of the Brotherhood of Gentlemen Legionnaires of Asturias are seen before taking part in the Palm Sundamore
A costalero (R) (men who carry floats bearing the statue of Christ or the Virgin Mary) stretches next to hoodemore
Catholics participate in the Palm Sunday procession in Suchitoto, El Salvador March 29, 2015. Palm Sunday commmore
Catholic nuns hold palm fronds during a Palm Sunday procession on the Mount of Olives in Jerusalem March 29, 2more
A woman prays on a hill with wooden crosses after a procession celebrating Palm Sunday in the town of Oshmianymore
Spanish Catholics carry a devotional image of 'La Borriquita' during a Palm Sunday procession in Pontevedra, nmore
Pope Francis holds a palm leaf as he leads the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican March 2more
Actors perform during the "Passion of Christ" play to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Imotski, more
A Catholic attends a Palm Sunday procession at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua March 29, 2015more
A costalero (a man who carries floats bearing the statue of Christ or the Virgin), traditionally known as "pasmore
A Catholic attends a Palm Sunday mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua March 29, 2015. REUTmore
Two penitents take part in the Palm Sunday procession of the "Estudiantes" brotherhood in Oviedo, northern Spamore
Estrella Ruiz, 10, cries as she is embraced by her father Juanlo, 44, while he carries a float bearing the stamore
A Catholic holds up palm cross during a Palm Sunday mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua Mmore
A Catholic holds up a palm cross during a Palm Sunday mass at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaraguamore
Penitents prepare outside a church before they take part in the "Huerto" brotherhood in a Palm Sunday processimore
Young boys lead a procession during Palm Sunday in Port-au-Prince, Haiti March 29, 2015. REUTERS/Andres Martinmore
Pope Francis blesses with holy water as he arrives to lead the Palm Sunday mass at Saint Peter's Square at themore
A vendor arranges palm branches outside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre during a Palm Sunday procession in Jemore
