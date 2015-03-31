Cleaning up shipbreaking
A worker uses a cutting torch to dismantle the hull of a barge covered in barnacles near French navy vessels amore
A worker sorts out the engine parts of a decommissioned ship as he dismantles it at the Alang shipyard in the more
A goose swims past boats which are soon to be dismantled at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, Belgium,more
Workers carry a rope line to fasten a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard in the western Indian state ofmore
A crane lifts a large block cut from of a French seismic vessel at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, Mmore
Workers prepare to dismantle a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard in the western Indian state of Gujaramore
A crane is seen lifting a container near a French seismic vessel which is soon to be dismantled at the Galloo more
Workers dismantle a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard in the western Indian state of Gujarat, March 27more
A worker uses a cutting torch to dismantle parts of a barge at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, Marchmore
A worker dismantles a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard in the western Indian state of Gujarat, March more
A worker uses a cutting torch to dismantle the hull of a barge at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, Mamore
A worker uses a wielding machine to dismantle a part of a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard in the wesmore
A worker wearing a protective mask pauses near a barge being dismantled at the Galloo ship recycling plant in more
Workers dismantle the engine bearing of a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard in the western Indian statmore
Workers pause as they dismantle parts of a French seismic vessel at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, more
A worker uses a hand fan as he watches a television during his break inside worker's rest area at the Alang shmore
A worker uses a cutting torch on a large block cut from a vessel at the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent, more
Workers dismantle steel plates of a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard in the western Indian state of Gmore
A worker dismantles a decommissioned ship at the Alang shipyard in the western Indian state of Gujarat, March more
The dismantled steering cabin of a French navy vessel is seen the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent Februarmore
General view of the Galloo ship recycling plant in Ghent from a French seismic vessel, February 25, 2015. REUTmore
下一个
Palm Sunday
Christians around the world mark Palm Sunday.
Riddle of the Chinese Sphinx
A full-scale replica of the Egyptian Great Sphinx is being built at a Chinese amusement park.
Tough Mudder challenge
Participants run the Tough Mudder obstacle race in California.
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.