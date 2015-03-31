Blowing in the wind
A woman struggles to keep her balance as she crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015.
A woman crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Pedestrians hold each other as they cross the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015.
A boy holds on to a woman as they cross the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015.
Pedestrians cross the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A young woman reacts as she crosses the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015.
A couple cross the Millennium Bridge during strong winds in London, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
