Preparing for Passover
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jermore
People react as Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn leaven in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, ahead of tmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish youths watch as a man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leavenmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men burn leaven in the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, ahead of the Jewish holidamore
Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the "Mayim Shelanu" ceremony to collect water from a natural spring, near Jermore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparationmore
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man, the owner of a bakery, speaks to an employee during the preparation of matza, thmore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy heats part of gas burner over a fire to remove remains of leaven in preparation fmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men knead dough as they prepare matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during themore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparationmore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a suitcase with sacks of potatoes during distribution of food to needy famimore
An Orthodox Jewish man dips cooking utensils in boiling water to remove remains of leaven in preparation for tmore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands near sacks of potatoes before they are distributed to needy families for tmore
An ultra- Orthodox Jew inspects freshly baked matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish more
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys stand near sacks of onions during distribution of food to needy families for the upmore
Schoolchildren stand in the doorway and watch as ultra-Orthodox Jews prepare matza, the traditional unleavenedmore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy holds a sack of potatoes during distribution of food to needy families for the upmore
An Ultra-Orthodox Jew rests while preparing matza, the traditional unleavened bread eaten during the Jewish homore
Notes are seen on the ground after they were removed from the cracks of the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prmore
An Israeli man, who claims descent from an ancient priestly class, throws meat from a freshly slaughtered lambmore
下一个
Storms of sand
Storms of whipping winds and flying dust from around the world.
The prettiest pig
Hogs of Hungary compete in a beauty contest for pigs.
Children of North Korea
Young citizens of North Korea at school, at work and at play.
Best of Banksy
Works from the elusive British street artist.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Summer solstice at Stonehenge
Revellers watch the sun rise at the Stonehenge monument for summer solstice.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.