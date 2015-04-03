In the sumo ring
Sumo wrestlers compete during the "Honozumo" ceremonial sumo tournament at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo April more
Sumo wrestlers pray before the start of the tournament. The shouts of "Harumafuji" and "Hakuho", the wrestlersmore
A sumo wrestler wears a mawashi loincloth during a warm-up bout. Despite their Japanese names, the two wrestlemore
A sumo wrestler carries a baby before the tournament. Hakuho Sho became a legend in the sport earlier this yeamore
Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight. The number of foreign-born wrestlers, especially in the top classes, has more
Children watch sumo wrestlers warm up. While Japanese fans say they admire the foreign-born fighters, many acqmore
Sumo wrestlers compete during the tournament. "There are too many Mongolians, the next expected grand championmore
A sumo wrestler performs a ritual stomping movement before a bout. In recent years the sport has seen a streakmore
A supporter holds the Japanese and Mongolian national flags during the tournament. "It's great that it's intermore
A sumo wrestler reacts after he was thrown out of the rink during a show fight. Sumo's history stretches back more
Mongolian-born grand sumo champion Hakuho prepares for a fight. Professional sumo groups began to appear in thmore
Sumo wrestlers line up after praying before the start of the tournament. Popularly regarded as Japan's nationamore
Sumo wrestlers take part in a Shinto ritual before the start of the tournament. The sumo world is strictly hiemore
A sumo wrestler greets supporters before the start of the tournament. But the sport has also been hit by a sermore
People watch the tournament at the Yasukuni Shrine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A police officer contains supporters as they watch the arrival of sumo wrestlers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Sumo wrestlers compete. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Sumo wrestlers watch fellow athletes compete during the warm-up bouts. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Egyptian-born sumo wrestler Osunaarashi Kintaro (R) competes with Yoshikaze Masatsugu. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A sumo wrestler enters the arena. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
