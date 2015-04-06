Surfing to school
Shane Moseley, 13, arrives to meet his friends to surf before school before sunrise in Hermosa Beach, Californmore
Carlos Price Gracida, 13, (R) checks his watch as he prepares to surf before school with Luke Personius, 12, amore
Kevin Elliott, 12 (L-R), Sebastian Rodriguez, 13, Kieran Walls, 13, Luke Personius, 12, and Shane Moseley, 13,more
Carlos Price Gracida, 13, walks out of the water after surfing at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, March more
Luke Personius, 12, (top) surfs past Kevin Elliott, 12, before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California more
Kieran Walls, 13, surfs with friends before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, April 3, 2015. REUmore
Luke Personius, 12, waits for a wave as he surfs before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, April more
Shane Moseley, 13, (L) and Carlos Price Gracida, 13, surf before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, Californimore
Carlos Price Gracida, 13, looks at the ocean after surfing at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, California, March 24, more
Carlos Price Gracida, 13, goes surfing before school at sunrise in Hermosa Beach, March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Lumore
Kevin Elliott, 12, (L) and Carlos Price Gracida, 13, walk up the beach after surfing before school at sunrise more
Kevin Elliott, 12, (L) uses the outdoor shower in their friend Kieran Walls' (not shown) yard as Shane Moseleymore
(L-R) Carlos Price Gracida, 13, Luke Personius, 12, and Shane Moseley, 13, change for school in their friend Kmore
Kevin Elliott, 12, (L-R) Shane Moseley, 13, and Luke Personius, 12, shiver as they wait to use the outdoor shomore
Matt Walls, 47, (3rd L) prepares waffles for his son and friends, (L-R) Carlos Price Gracida, 13, Kevin Elliotmore
Carlos Price Gracida, 13 (L-R), Luke Personius, 12, Kieran Walls, 13, Kevin Elliott, 12, and Shane Moseley, 13more
(L-R) Shane Moseley, 13, Kieran Walls, 13, and Luke Personius, 12, sit in class at Hermosa Valley School aftermore
(L-R) Shane Moseley, 13, Kieran Walls, 13, and Luke Personius, 12, sit in class at Hermosa Valley School aftermore
