Turning 111 years old

Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. Gaitan has at different times in his life been a telegraph operator, a miner, a guerrilla, an artist and a Nicaraguan Railway Company railroad employee. Gaitan said he knew Nicaraguan revolutionary Augusto C. Sandino, after whom the Sandinista political movement is named, and who died in 1934. Born in 1904, Gaitan has lived long enough to see the rise and fall of the Somoza dictatorship which ruled Nicaragua till 1979. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. Gaitan has at different times in his life been a telegraph operator, a miner, a guerrilla, an artist and a Nicaraguan Railway Company railroad employee. Gaitan said he knew Nicaraguan revolutionary Augusto C. Sandino, after whom the Sandinista political movement is named, and who died in 1934. Born in 1904, Gaitan has lived long enough to see the rise and fall of the Somoza dictatorship which ruled Nicaragua till 1979. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
David Gaitan plays the guitar during his father's celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
David Gaitan plays the guitar during his father's celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Hector Gaitan shows part of his identification card during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
Hector Gaitan shows part of his identification card during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Hector Gaitan Jr greets his father Hector Gaitan during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
Hector Gaitan Jr greets his father Hector Gaitan during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Nora Campos, 70, assists her husband Hector Gaitan as he cuts a cake during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
Nora Campos, 70, assists her husband Hector Gaitan as he cuts a cake during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Hector Gaitan take pictures with the family during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
Hector Gaitan take pictures with the family during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Hector Gaitan raises his arm during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
Hector Gaitan raises his arm during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A cake is seen during the celebrations marking the 111th birthday of Hector Gaitan in Managua April 5, 2015. The cake reads "Happy Hector". REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / 2015年 4月 6日 星期一
A cake is seen during the celebrations marking the 111th birthday of Hector Gaitan in Managua April 5, 2015. The cake reads "Happy Hector". REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
