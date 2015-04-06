Turning 111 years old
Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. Gaitan has at diffmore
David Gaitan plays the guitar during his father's celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, more
Hector Gaitan shows part of his identification card during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua more
Hector Gaitan Jr greets his father Hector Gaitan during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua Aprmore
Nora Campos, 70, assists her husband Hector Gaitan as he cuts a cake during celebrations marking his 111th birmore
Hector Gaitan take pictures with the family during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5,more
Hector Gaitan raises his arm during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERSmore
Hector Gaitan sits during celebrations marking his 111th birthday in Managua April 5, 2015. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rimore
A cake is seen during the celebrations marking the 111th birthday of Hector Gaitan in Managua April 5, 2015. Tmore
下一个
Surfing to school
Most mornings, a group of California friends hit the waves before school.
Thai army draft
Transgenders, Buddhists and others participate in a Bangkok army draft.
Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
In the sumo ring
Sumo fans cheer for the sport's top fighters at an annual Honozumo ceremonial tournament in Tokyo.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.