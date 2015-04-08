World's oldest art replicated
A replica of pre-historic drawings showing animals is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cmore
The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grottemore
The Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc is located in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region, home to UNESCO World Hmore
A replica of pre-historic lion drawings. The original Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc contains the world's earliemore
The facsimile cavern condenses some 8000 m2 of the original site into 3000 m2. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project will be inaugurated on April 10 before opening to the public on April 25. REmore
The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc, known as Grotte Chauvet, has been closed to the public since itmore
Hundreds of animals from some 15 different species are reproduced on the walls of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc, enmore
A tour of the cavern goes past stalgmites and stactites and takes about an hour. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
There are 10 stopping points along the walkway inside the cavern. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet was declared a UNESCO World Heritage sitmore
The replica aims to recreate the sensory experience of viewing the original Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pramore
The walls of the Grotte Chauvet depict many predatory animals such as cave bears, woolly rhinos, mammoths and more
Each element of the new cave, which was based on a 3D digital plan of the original, was documented in a set ofmore
Work on creating the replica took place from fall 2013 to the beginning of 2015 with an investment of 55 millimore
