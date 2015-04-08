版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 9日 星期四 03:15 BJT

World's oldest art replicated

A replica of pre-historic drawings showing animals is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet, in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region. The cave contains the world's earliest known art, which was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site. The facsimile cavern, which condenses some 8000m2 of the original site into 3000m2, will display faithful reproductions of paintings and engravings and will open to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

A replica of pre-historic drawings showing animals is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
A replica of pre-historic drawings showing animals is seen on a wall during a press visit at the site of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project in Vallon Pont d'Arc April 8, 2015. The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet, in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region. The cave contains the world's earliest known art, which was recently named a UNESCO World Heritage site. The facsimile cavern, which condenses some 8000m2 of the original site into 3000m2, will display faithful reproductions of paintings and engravings and will open to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
1 / 15
The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grottemore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project is a replica of the pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
2 / 15
The Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc is located in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region, home to UNESCO World Heritage sites Pont du Gard and the Roman ruins of Arles. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc is located in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region, home to UNESCO World Hmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
The Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc is located in Vallon Pont-d'Arc in the Ardeche region, home to UNESCO World Heritage sites Pont du Gard and the Roman ruins of Arles. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
3 / 15
A replica of pre-historic lion drawings. The original Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc contains the world's earliest known art. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

A replica of pre-historic lion drawings. The original Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc contains the world's earliemore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
A replica of pre-historic lion drawings. The original Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc contains the world's earliest known art. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
4 / 15
The facsimile cavern condenses some 8000 m2 of the original site into 3000 m2. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The facsimile cavern condenses some 8000 m2 of the original site into 3000 m2. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
The facsimile cavern condenses some 8000 m2 of the original site into 3000 m2. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
5 / 15
The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project will be inaugurated on April 10 before opening to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project will be inaugurated on April 10 before opening to the public on April 25. REmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
The Cavern of Pont-d'Arc project will be inaugurated on April 10 before opening to the public on April 25. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
6 / 15
The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc, known as Grotte Chauvet, has been closed to the public since its discovery by three speleologists in 1994. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc, known as Grotte Chauvet, has been closed to the public since itmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc, known as Grotte Chauvet, has been closed to the public since its discovery by three speleologists in 1994. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
7 / 15
Hundreds of animals from some 15 different species are reproduced on the walls of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc, engraved with flint, or drawn with charcoal or by finger. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Hundreds of animals from some 15 different species are reproduced on the walls of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc, enmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Hundreds of animals from some 15 different species are reproduced on the walls of the Cavern of Pont-d'Arc, engraved with flint, or drawn with charcoal or by finger. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
8 / 15
A tour of the cavern goes past stalgmites and stactites and takes about an hour. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

A tour of the cavern goes past stalgmites and stactites and takes about an hour. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
A tour of the cavern goes past stalgmites and stactites and takes about an hour. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
9 / 15
There are 10 stopping points along the walkway inside the cavern. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

There are 10 stopping points along the walkway inside the cavern. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
There are 10 stopping points along the walkway inside the cavern. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
10 / 15
The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in June 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet was declared a UNESCO World Heritage sitmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
The pre-historic Decorated Cave of Pont-d'Arc known as Grotte Chauvet was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in June 2014. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
11 / 15
The replica aims to recreate the sensory experience of viewing the original Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The replica aims to recreate the sensory experience of viewing the original Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pramore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
The replica aims to recreate the sensory experience of viewing the original Grotte Chauvet. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
12 / 15
The walls of the Grotte Chauvet depict many predatory animals such as cave bears, woolly rhinos, mammoths and wild cats. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

The walls of the Grotte Chauvet depict many predatory animals such as cave bears, woolly rhinos, mammoths and more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
The walls of the Grotte Chauvet depict many predatory animals such as cave bears, woolly rhinos, mammoths and wild cats. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
13 / 15
Each element of the new cave, which was based on a 3D digital plan of the original, was documented in a set of detailed drawings with 3D plans, photos, and technical descriptions. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Each element of the new cave, which was based on a 3D digital plan of the original, was documented in a set ofmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 9日 星期四
Each element of the new cave, which was based on a 3D digital plan of the original, was documented in a set of detailed drawings with 3D plans, photos, and technical descriptions. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
14 / 15
Work on creating the replica took place from fall 2013 to the beginning of 2015 with an investment of 55 million euros (59 million U.S. dollars). REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Work on creating the replica took place from fall 2013 to the beginning of 2015 with an investment of 55 millimore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 8日 星期三
Work on creating the replica took place from fall 2013 to the beginning of 2015 with an investment of 55 million euros (59 million U.S. dollars). REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Boston Marathon trial evidence

Boston Marathon trial evidence

下一个

Boston Marathon trial evidence

Boston Marathon trial evidence

Evidence presented at the trial of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, found guilty for his role in the April 2013 attack.

2015年 4月 9日
Dry times in California

Dry times in California

Adapting to life during California's multi-year drought.

2015年 4月 9日
Drug tunnels of Mexico

Drug tunnels of Mexico

Walking the smuggling tunnels under the U.S.-Mexico border.

2015年 4月 8日
Trapped in ice

Trapped in ice

Coast guard ships come to the rescue of freighters trapped in ice on Lake Superior.

2015年 4月 8日

精选图集

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea

Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐