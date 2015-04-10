版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 10日 星期五 22:30 BJT

Apple Watch hits stores

A man wearing cardboard hat depicting an Apple Watch, reacts as he tries on the watch after it went on display the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district April 10, 2015. Apple Inc expects tremendous interest for its new smartwatch and demand to outstrip supply as consumers get an up-close look on Friday at CEO Tim Cook's first major product. REUTERS/Toru Hanai TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man wearing cardboard hat depicting an Apple Watch, reacts as he tries on the watch after it went on displaymore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
A man wearing cardboard hat depicting an Apple Watch, reacts as he tries on the watch after it went on display the Apple Store at Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district April 10, 2015. Apple Inc expects tremendous interest for its new smartwatch and demand to outstrip supply as consumers get an up-close look on Friday at CEO Tim Cook's first major product. REUTERS/Toru Hanai TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
1 / 26
Samples of the Apple Watch are seen on display at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Samples of the Apple Watch are seen on display at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London, April 10, 2015. more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
Samples of the Apple Watch are seen on display at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 26
The back of an Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

The back of an Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loomore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
The back of an Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
3 / 26
A customer tries on an Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Paris April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A customer tries on an Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Paris April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
A customer tries on an Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Paris April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
4 / 26
Staff members cheer customers as they enter an Apple store looking for the Apple Watch after it went on display in Shanghai April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Staff members cheer customers as they enter an Apple store looking for the Apple Watch after it went on displamore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
Staff members cheer customers as they enter an Apple store looking for the Apple Watch after it went on display in Shanghai April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 26
An Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

An Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
An Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
6 / 26
Customers try on Apple Watches after they went on display at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Customers try on Apple Watches after they went on display at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping dimore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
Customers try on Apple Watches after they went on display at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
7 / 26
An Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

An Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
An Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
8 / 26
A salesman presents an Apple Watch to customers and journalists at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

A salesman presents an Apple Watch to customers and journalists at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
A salesman presents an Apple Watch to customers and journalists at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
9 / 26
A customer tries on an Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Hong Kong April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A customer tries on an Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Hong Kong April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
A customer tries on an Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Hong Kong April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
10 / 26
An Apple Watch Sports Edition is seen at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

An Apple Watch Sports Edition is seen at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
An Apple Watch Sports Edition is seen at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
11 / 26
The back of an Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

The back of an Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loomore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
The back of an Apple Watch is seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
12 / 26
Customers look at an Apple Watch after it went on display at an Apple Store in downtown Shanghai April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Customers look at an Apple Watch after it went on display at an Apple Store in downtown Shanghai April 10, 201more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
Customers look at an Apple Watch after it went on display at an Apple Store in downtown Shanghai April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 26
An Apple Watch is displayed inside Isetan Shinjuku department store in Tokyo April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

An Apple Watch is displayed inside Isetan Shinjuku department store in Tokyo April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Katmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
An Apple Watch is displayed inside Isetan Shinjuku department store in Tokyo April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
14 / 26
A customer holds an Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

A customer holds an Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
A customer holds an Apple Watch at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
15 / 26
Customers take pictures as they wait to enter an Apple Store for trying on Apple Watches in Beijing April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Customers take pictures as they wait to enter an Apple Store for trying on Apple Watches in Beijing April 10, more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
Customers take pictures as they wait to enter an Apple Store for trying on Apple Watches in Beijing April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
16 / 26
A customer takes pictures of Apple Watch on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

A customer takes pictures of Apple Watch on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
A customer takes pictures of Apple Watch on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
17 / 26
An Apple Watch logo is seen in front of an Apple Store as customers and journalists wait to enter, in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

An Apple Watch logo is seen in front of an Apple Store as customers and journalists wait to enter, in Berlin Amore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
An Apple Watch logo is seen in front of an Apple Store as customers and journalists wait to enter, in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
18 / 26
A customer tries on an Apple Watch after it went on display at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A customer tries on an Apple Watch after it went on display at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
A customer tries on an Apple Watch after it went on display at the Apple Store in Tokyo's Omotesando shopping district April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
19 / 26
A man uses a mobile phone as he walks between displays of Apple Watch inside an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

A man uses a mobile phone as he walks between displays of Apple Watch inside an Apple Store in Berlin April 10more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
A man uses a mobile phone as he walks between displays of Apple Watch inside an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
20 / 26
Apple Watch sport edition are seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Apple Watch sport edition are seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loomore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
Apple Watch sport edition are seen on display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
21 / 26
A salesman presents an Apple Watch to customers and journalists at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

A salesman presents an Apple Watch to customers and journalists at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
A salesman presents an Apple Watch to customers and journalists at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
22 / 26
A salesman presents an Apple Watch to customers and journalists at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

A salesman presents an Apple Watch to customers and journalists at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
A salesman presents an Apple Watch to customers and journalists at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
23 / 26
A customer and a staff member speak in front of a sample Apple Watch on a lightbox advertisement photograph at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A customer and a staff member speak in front of a sample Apple Watch on a lightbox advertisement photograph atmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
A customer and a staff member speak in front of a sample Apple Watch on a lightbox advertisement photograph at the Apple Store in Covent Garden in London, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
24 / 26
An Apple Watch logo is seen on a display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

An Apple Watch logo is seen on a display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
An Apple Watch logo is seen on a display at an Apple Store in Berlin April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
Close
25 / 26
A customer uses his iPhone to take pictures of the new Apple Watch displayed at an Apple Store in Paris April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A customer uses his iPhone to take pictures of the new Apple Watch displayed at an Apple Store in Paris April more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
A customer uses his iPhone to take pictures of the new Apple Watch displayed at an Apple Store in Paris April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
26 / 26
重播
下一图片集
Revolutionary Cuba

Revolutionary Cuba

下一个

Revolutionary Cuba

Revolutionary Cuba

Images from the early years of revolutionary Cuba.

2015年 4月 10日
Fleeing Yemen

Fleeing Yemen

Civilians flee fighting and Saudi-led air strikes as the conflict plunges the country towards humanitarian disaster.

2015年 4月 10日
The shooting of Walter Scott

The shooting of Walter Scott

Police conduct and race relations come to the forefront with the death of Walter Scott in South Carolina.

2015年 4月 10日
Displaced in Sudan

Displaced in Sudan

Residents fleeing clashes between government forces and armed groups arrive at Zam Zam camp in North Darfur.

2015年 4月 10日

精选图集

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐