Cuba's retro rides
A vintage car is filled with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January more
A girl peers from the window of a vintage car used as a collective taxi in downtown Havana, February 9, 2015. more
A vintage car carrying tourists waits in line to fill up with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevamore
A 1959 Chevrolet Impala car is parked in Havana December 23, 2014. Around 60,000 vintage cars have run on Cubamore
Young women walk in between a shopping cart with baked goods for sale and a vintage car, on a street in Havanamore
A vintage car is seen at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 12, 2015. REmore
People load luggage from a Miami charter flight onto a car at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana Augusmore
A vintage car drives by a mural showing Fidel Castro, Jose Marti and Che Guevara, in Havana, August 13, 2009. more
Cars are driven on Havana's flooded seafront boulevard 'El Malecon' as a cold front rolls over Havana, Novembemore
A bride rides a convertible car during a wedding celebration in Havana, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A car drives past a mural of revolution leader Che Guevara in Havana, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Omore
A modified 1948 Ford Deluxe sedan with a load of cement sacks in Havana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People sit in a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi parked near the sea on the outskirts of Havanamore
Women cross a street near a 1956 Chevrolet in Havana, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Tourists ride in a Cadillac 1952 convertible along Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, February 9, 2010. more
A vintage Chevrolet is driven down a street in Old Havana, September 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Women rest while sitting on a vintage car in a parking lot at the beach in Guanabo as rain clouds gather, outsmore
A vintage car used as a cab drives past a mural in Havana, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
People walk past a Chevrolet Styleline 1952 model in Havana, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
The driver of a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi drops people at a beach on the outskirts of Hamore
A 1955 Chevrolet is parked near an abandoned building in Havana, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La more
A man sits on his Czech-made 1962 model CZ 502 scooter in the village of Artemisa, west of Havana, February 6,more
Cars are driven as the sun sets over Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon', April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond more
