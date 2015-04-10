版本:
Cuba's retro rides

A vintage car is filled with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / 2015年 2月 10日 星期二
A vintage car is filled with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A girl peers from the window of a vintage car used as a collective taxi in downtown Havana, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A girl peers from the window of a vintage car used as a collective taxi in downtown Havana, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A vintage car carrying tourists waits in line to fill up with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A vintage car carrying tourists waits in line to fill up with fuel at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
A 1959 Chevrolet Impala car is parked in Havana December 23, 2014. Around 60,000 vintage cars have run on Cuba's roads since before the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro, but finding a collectible of value is a challenge. For every hidden gem, there are thousands of beaten up clunkers, largely stripped of their original parts. Picture taken December 23, 2014. To match Feature CUBA-USA/AUTOS REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa (CUBA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT BUSINESS)

A 1959 Chevrolet Impala car is parked in Havana December 23, 2014. Around 60,000 vintage cars have run on Cuba's roads since before the 1959 revolution led by Fidel Castro, but finding a collectible of value is a challenge. For every hidden gem, there are thousands of beaten up clunkers, largely stripped of their original parts. Picture taken December 23, 2014. To match Feature CUBA-USA/AUTOS REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa (CUBA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT BUSINESS)
Young women walk in between a shopping cart with baked goods for sale and a vintage car, on a street in Havana December 17, 2014. Stunned Cubans celebrated an apparent end to decades of conflict with the United States on Wednesday after both governments said they would restore diplomatic relations cut off in 1961. Many said they expected a restoration of ties would lead to the end of a U.S. economic embargo against Cuba, which is vilified daily in the official media and which Cubans accept as a key cause of widespread poverty on the island. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa (CUBA - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY)

Young women walk in between a shopping cart with baked goods for sale and a vintage car, on a street in Havana December 17, 2014. Stunned Cubans celebrated an apparent end to decades of conflict with the United States on Wednesday after both governments said they would restore diplomatic relations cut off in 1961. Many said they expected a restoration of ties would lead to the end of a U.S. economic embargo against Cuba, which is vilified daily in the official media and which Cubans accept as a key cause of widespread poverty on the island. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa (CUBA - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY)
A vintage car is seen at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A vintage car is seen at a gas station along the seafront boulevard El Malecon in Havana, January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
People load luggage from a Miami charter flight onto a car at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana August 30, 2014. Cuba has raised duties and restricted imports on consumer goods brought in by air travelers or sent by mail, imposing greater hardship for a fledgling private sector and angering people looking to counter chronic shortages. The new restrictions, which began on Monday, take aim at black market dealers of goods that are hard to find on store shelves or come with steep excise taxes, while protecting the state monopoly on selling imported goods. They also burden Cubans who run small businesses like restaurants and beauty parlors and depend on travelers carrying suitcases full of goods into the country. Picture taken August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa (CUBA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)

People load luggage from a Miami charter flight onto a car at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana August 30, 2014. Cuba has raised duties and restricted imports on consumer goods brought in by air travelers or sent by mail, imposing greater hardship for a fledgling private sector and angering people looking to counter chronic shortages. The new restrictions, which began on Monday, take aim at black market dealers of goods that are hard to find on store shelves or come with steep excise taxes, while protecting the state monopoly on selling imported goods. They also burden Cubans who run small businesses like restaurants and beauty parlors and depend on travelers carrying suitcases full of goods into the country. Picture taken August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa (CUBA - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)
A vintage car drives by a mural showing Fidel Castro, Jose Marti and Che Guevara, in Havana, August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A vintage car drives by a mural showing Fidel Castro, Jose Marti and Che Guevara, in Havana, August 13, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Cars are driven on Havana's flooded seafront boulevard 'El Malecon' as a cold front rolls over Havana, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Cars are driven on Havana's flooded seafront boulevard 'El Malecon' as a cold front rolls over Havana, November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A bride rides a convertible car during a wedding celebration in Havana, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A bride rides a convertible car during a wedding celebration in Havana, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A car drives past a mural of revolution leader Che Guevara in Havana, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

A car drives past a mural of revolution leader Che Guevara in Havana, January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A modified 1948 Ford Deluxe sedan with a load of cement sacks in Havana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A modified 1948 Ford Deluxe sedan with a load of cement sacks in Havana, July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People sit in a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi parked near the sea on the outskirts of Havana, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

People sit in a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi parked near the sea on the outskirts of Havana, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Women cross a street near a 1956 Chevrolet in Havana, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Women cross a street near a 1956 Chevrolet in Havana, April 13, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
Tourists ride in a Cadillac 1952 convertible along Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Tourists ride in a Cadillac 1952 convertible along Havana's seafront boulevard El Malecon, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A vintage Chevrolet is driven down a street in Old Havana, September 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A vintage Chevrolet is driven down a street in Old Havana, September 13, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Women rest while sitting on a vintage car in a parking lot at the beach in Guanabo as rain clouds gather, outside Havana, August 12, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Women rest while sitting on a vintage car in a parking lot at the beach in Guanabo as rain clouds gather, outside Havana, August 12, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
A vintage car used as a cab drives past a mural in Havana, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

A vintage car used as a cab drives past a mural in Havana, April 26, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
People walk past a Chevrolet Styleline 1952 model in Havana, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

People walk past a Chevrolet Styleline 1952 model in Havana, February 15, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
The driver of a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi drops people at a beach on the outskirts of Havana, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

The driver of a U.S.-made car used as a private collective taxi drops people at a beach on the outskirts of Havana, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A 1955 Chevrolet is parked near an abandoned building in Havana, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

A 1955 Chevrolet is parked near an abandoned building in Havana, April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa
A man sits on his Czech-made 1962 model CZ 502 scooter in the village of Artemisa, west of Havana, February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

A man sits on his Czech-made 1962 model CZ 502 scooter in the village of Artemisa, west of Havana, February 6, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
Cars are driven as the sun sets over Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon', April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Cars are driven as the sun sets over Havana's seafront boulevard 'El Malecon', April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
