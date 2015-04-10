India's blue city

The residential area is pictured at dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blmore

The residential area is pictured at dusk at Jodhpur in Rajasthan, April 5, 2015. Jodhpur, also known as the blue city, was originally home to the highest caste of Hindus, setting them apart from the rest of the population. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

