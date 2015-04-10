Dinosaurs among us
A scale model of a dinosaur and a shadow of another are seen displayed in front of La Sapienza University headmore
A life sized model of a Tyrannosaurus Rex baring its teeth is seen at the Karpin Abentura park in the Karrantzmore
People visit the World of Dinosaurs exhibition at Pechersk Landscape Park in Kiev, Ukraine, September 10, 2010more
A person in a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur costume runs on the field as young boys play an exhibition soccer matmore
A worker directs the removal of a Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur from a lorry at Twycross Zoo near Atherstone, cenmore
Smoke from the Silver Fire rises up the San Jacinto Mountains behind one of the Cabazon Dinosaurs, a roadside more
An animatronic model of a Tyrannosaurus performs in Sydney, January 10, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Children visit the World of Dinosaurs exhibition at Pechersk Landscape Park in Kiev, Ukraine, September 10, 20more
A performer dressed in a Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costume walks amongst pedestrians during a publicity eventmore
A construction worker's hat sits on the head of a Coelophysis dinosaur at Twycross Zoo near Atherstone, centramore
People take pictures of a scale model of a dinosaur displayed in front of La Sapienza University headquarters more
A man poses next to a dinosaur model at the Asturias Jurassic Museum in northern Spain, August 14, 2009. REUTmore
A dinosaur replica of the Iguanodon at the Kennedy Park in Miraflores district of Lima, Peru, September 6, 201more
Visitors photograph an animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex at the National Museum of Scotland, July 29, 2011. REUTERmore
A child touches the claw of a life-sized Ceratosaurus dinosaur model in Vienna, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/Heinmore
Visitors look at an animatronic model of an iguanodon during a dinosaur exhibition in Hong Kong, April 9, 2014more
A worker directs the removal of a Parasaurolophus dinosaur from a lorry at Twycross Zoo near Atherstone, centrmore
