Polluted waters of China

A boat pulls away water lettuce as it cleans up the surface of Xizhi River, in Huizhou, Guangdong province, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2015年 4月 10日 星期五
A man points to water and soil which turned red after being contaminated by industrial waste from a closed dye factory, amid heavy rainfall at a mountain in Ruyang county, Henan province, China September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 9月 17日 星期三
Villagers wash clothes in the garbage-filled Shenling River, in Yuexi county, Anhui province, February 14, 2015. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / 2015年 2月 14日 星期六
A man lifts plastic sheets covering industrial waste from a closed dye factory in Ruyang county, Henan province September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 9月 17日 星期三
A man stands beside the algae-covered coastline of Qingdao, Shandong province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 6月 27日 星期五
A man looks at contaminated river in Cangnan county of Wenzhou, Zhejiang province, China July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2014年 7月 28日 星期一
Workers clean up leaked oil after an oil pipeline explosion in Qingdao, Shandong province November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 11月 26日 星期二
A child is reflected in a drainage ditch as he jumps over trash at a village which will soon be demolished, on the outskirts of Jiaxing city, Zhejiang province, January 12, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / 2013年 1月 13日 星期日
A journalist takes a sample of red polluted water in the Jianhe River in Luoyang, Henan province December 13, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2011年 12月 15日 星期四
Pipes coming from a rare earth smelting plant spew polluted water into a vast tailings dam near Xinguang Village, located on the outskirts of the city of Baotou in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2010年 11月 3日 星期三
A laborer cleans up oil at the oil spill site near Dalian port, Liaoning province July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2010年 7月 23日 星期五
Gnats, or small biting flies, gather on railings along the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province November 26, 2009. Gnats appear in the lake due to water pollution, according to experts. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2010年 3月 15日 星期一
A man cups algae-filled water in his hands at the Donghu Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province, August 17, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2009年 8月 17日 星期一
Fishermen walk through the muddy bottom of a polluted canal collecting fish in central Beijing October 21, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2010年 10月 21日 星期四
A man wears a face mask while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2013年 12月 9日 星期一
A man uses electric rods to catch fish at a river junction point in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 5月 22日 星期三
A dead fish floats in water filled with blue-green algae at the East Lake in Wuhan, Hubei province August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2012年 8月 20日 星期一
A villager holds two bottles of water, one from a white polluted stream, and the other normal mineral water, in Dongchuan district of Kunming, Yunnan province, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 4月 2日 星期二
An elderly man exercises in the morning as he faces chimneys emitting smoke behind buildings across the Songhua river in Jilin, Jilin province, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 3月 5日 星期二
Bubbles are seen in the domestic sewage in a polluted water channel, which flows to the Wenyuhe River, on the outskirts of Beijing March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2013年 3月 29日 星期五
A pipe pumps polluted water from the Nanfeihe River into a treatment pool, in Hefei, Anhui province September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 9月 2日 星期一
A girl walks with her goat near polluted water as her parents dig a pond to filter the water for their farmlands nearby, in Lagu township of Huize county, Yunnan province April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / 2012年 4月 25日 星期三
Workers clean up dead fish on the banks of the polluted Fuhe river in Wuhan, Hubei province, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 9月 3日 星期二
A man walks by a pipe discharging waste water into the Yangtze River from a paper mill in Anqing, Anhui province, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

Reuters / 2013年 12月 4日 星期三
Two men ride a motorcycle past a power plant in Xiangfan, Hubei province November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2009年 12月 2日 星期三
A fisherman wades in Chaohu Lake, covered in blue-green algae, in Chaohu city, Anhui province, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2013年 7月 19日 星期五
A volunteer holds sand mixed with plastic pellets during a clean-up of a beach near Hong Kong August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / 2012年 8月 4日 星期六
People walk through algae-covered seaside in Qingdao, Shandong province, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / 2013年 7月 2日 星期二
Cleaning workers retrieve the carcasses of pigs from a branch of Huangpu River in Shanghai, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2013年 3月 11日 星期一
A fish whose tail is stuck in a partially frozen fish farm is seen near an abandoned steel mill of Qingquan Steel Group in Qianying township, Hebei province February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Reuters / 2014年 2月 24日 星期一
