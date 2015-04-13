Rise of the machines
A robot Ecce by the Robot studio is pictured at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Mmore
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks crab soup at the company's booth at tmore
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth atmore
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth atmore
A robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotics cooks a crab soup at the company's booth atmore
Chef Tim Anderson checks crab soup prepared by a robot in the Robotic Kitchen prototype created by Moley Robotmore
A woman reaches out to shake hands with a robotic hand at the booth of Schunk at the world's largest industriamore
A robotic arm presents flowers to girls at the booth of Schunk at the world's largest industrial technology famore
A YuMi robotic arm is pictured at the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe, in Hanovmore
A KUKA robotic arm is cleaned at the Volkswagen's booth of the world's largest industrial technology fair, themore
An employee presents the eMotion Butterfly, a collision-free flying object, developed by German FESTO company,more
A woman holds a BionicANT (according to manufacturer, 'ANT' stands both for the natural role model and for Autmore
An employee presents the SCHUNK 5-finger anthropomorphic gripper hand at the world's largest industrial technomore
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Polluted waters of China
China's water supplies have degraded to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are severely polluted.
Dinosaurs among us
Life-size models of dinosaurs in our modern world.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.