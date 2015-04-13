版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 14日 星期二 03:55 BJT

Cherry blossoms at the Capitol

People photograph themselves under blooming cherry blossom trees in Washington April 11, 2015. In 1912 Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo gave a gift of 3,000 cherry trees to the city of Washington, DC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People photograph themselves under blooming cherry blossom trees in Washington April 11, 2015. In 1912 Mayor Ymore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
People photograph themselves under blooming cherry blossom trees in Washington April 11, 2015. In 1912 Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo gave a gift of 3,000 cherry trees to the city of Washington, DC. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
1 / 16
A couple walks under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A couple walks under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Robmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
A couple walks under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
2 / 16
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jomore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 16
People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 16
People take pictures as they walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People take pictures as they walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015.more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
People take pictures as they walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
5 / 16
People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
People walk past blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
6 / 16
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jomore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 16
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jomore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 16
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jomore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry trees on the tidal basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 16
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshuamore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 16
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
A crowd of people walk under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 16
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshuamore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 16
People look at blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People look at blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
People look at blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
13 / 16
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshuamore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
14 / 16
People sit under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People sit under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshuamore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
People sit under blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
15 / 16
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshuamore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 12日 星期日
People walk past blooming cherry blossom trees on the Tidal Basin in Washington April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Last house standing

Last house standing

下一个

Last house standing

Last house standing

China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.

2015年 4月 14日
Rise of the machines

Rise of the machines

A look at the new generation of robot technology during the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe.

2015年 4月 14日
Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

2015年 4月 13日
Polluted waters of China

Polluted waters of China

China's water supplies have degraded to the extent that half the nation's rivers and lakes are severely polluted.

2015年 4月 10日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐