版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 15日 星期三 23:15 BJT

Life at Google

A Google-themed birthday cake is seen at the house where Google was founded on the company's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A Google-themed birthday cake is seen at the house where Google was founded on the company's 15th anniversary more

Reuters / 2013年 9月 27日 星期五
A Google-themed birthday cake is seen at the house where Google was founded on the company's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California, September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
1 / 43
Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the Google office imore

Reuters / 2012年 11月 14日 星期三
Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 43
People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2012年 1月 14日 星期六
People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 43
Google founder Sergey Brin and a guest watch the the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product "Glass by Google". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Google founder Sergey Brin and a guest watch the the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show more

Reuters / 2012年 9月 10日 星期一
Google founder Sergey Brin and a guest watch the the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 9, 2012. The show was used as a launching event for Google's new product "Glass by Google". REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
4 / 43
Employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / 2008年 3月 5日 星期三
Employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
5 / 43
Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nichmore

Reuters / 2010年 10月 12日 星期二
Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 43
Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, January 13, 2012. REmore

Reuters / 2012年 1月 14日 星期六
Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 43
A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, Dmore

Reuters / 2011年 12月 6日 星期二
A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
Close
8 / 43
A sign for tea service hangs on the door of a video conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A sign for tea service hangs on the door of a video conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain Viemore

Reuters / 2008年 3月 5日 星期三
A sign for tea service hangs on the door of a video conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
9 / 43
An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / 2008年 3月 13日 星期四
An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
10 / 43
A whiteboard at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A whiteboard at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / 2008年 3月 6日 星期四
A whiteboard at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
11 / 43
Employees work in their shared office space, decorated with a safari theme, at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees work in their shared office space, decorated with a safari theme, at the the Google offices in downtmore

Reuters / 2008年 3月 6日 星期四
Employees work in their shared office space, decorated with a safari theme, at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
12 / 43
Scooters sit in hallway at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Scooters sit in hallway at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / 2008年 3月 11日 星期二
Scooters sit in hallway at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
13 / 43
Snacks are seen in the kitchen that are provided free of charge to employees at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Snacks are seen in the kitchen that are provided free of charge to employees at the Google office in Toronto, more

Reuters / 2012年 11月 14日 星期三
Snacks are seen in the kitchen that are provided free of charge to employees at the Google office in Toronto, November 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
14 / 43
An employee shares a moment with his dog in his office at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee shares a moment with his dog in his office at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2more

Reuters / 2008年 3月 5日 星期三
An employee shares a moment with his dog in his office at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
15 / 43
An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain Vmore

Reuters / 2008年 3月 4日 星期二
An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
16 / 43
Employees work in the tech repair room at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees work in the tech repair room at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. more

Reuters / 2008年 3月 6日 星期四
Employees work in the tech repair room at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
17 / 43
An employee takes a break to play a game of pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee takes a break to play a game of pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. more

Reuters / 2008年 3月 5日 星期三
An employee takes a break to play a game of pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
18 / 43
Employees meet in a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees meet in a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2008年 3月 4日 星期二
Employees meet in a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
19 / 43
Dena Kaufer, owner of Onsite Haircuts, cuts the hair of a Google employee inside her refitted Winnebago in the parking lot of Google headquarters in Mountain View, May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White

Dena Kaufer, owner of Onsite Haircuts, cuts the hair of a Google employee inside her refitted Winnebago in themore

Reuters / 2007年 5月 11日 星期五
Dena Kaufer, owner of Onsite Haircuts, cuts the hair of a Google employee inside her refitted Winnebago in the parking lot of Google headquarters in Mountain View, May 10, 2007. REUTERS/Kimberly White
Close
20 / 43
Employees work at desks that they have decorated themselves at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees work at desks that they have decorated themselves at the New York City offices of Google , March 10,more

Reuters / 2008年 3月 13日 星期四
Employees work at desks that they have decorated themselves at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
21 / 43
A food service employee juices a shot of wheat grass at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A food service employee juices a shot of wheat grass at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. more

Reuters / 2008年 3月 4日 星期二
A food service employee juices a shot of wheat grass at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
22 / 43
A massage room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A massage room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / 2008年 3月 5日 星期三
A massage room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
23 / 43
A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline at the New York City office of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline at the New York City offimore

Reuters / 2008年 3月 11日 星期二
A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline at the New York City office of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
24 / 43
A telephone booth colored with Google's primary color colors outside a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A telephone booth colored with Google's primary color colors outside a conference room at the Google headquartmore

Reuters / 2008年 3月 5日 星期三
A telephone booth colored with Google's primary color colors outside a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
25 / 43
Employees at the gym inside the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees at the gym inside the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / 2008年 3月 5日 星期三
Employees at the gym inside the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
26 / 43
An employee takes a nap in one of many common areas at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee takes a nap in one of many common areas at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008more

Reuters / 2008年 3月 5日 星期三
An employee takes a nap in one of many common areas at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
27 / 43
A lap pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A lap pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / 2008年 3月 5日 星期三
A lap pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
28 / 43
Google employees at work in San Francisco, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal

Google employees at work in San Francisco, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal

Reuters / 2008年 2月 29日 星期五
Google employees at work in San Francisco, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal
Close
29 / 43
A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / 2008年 3月 13日 星期四
A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
30 / 43
Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13,more

Reuters / 2012年 1月 14日 星期六
Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
31 / 43
Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13more

Reuters / 2012年 1月 14日 星期六
Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
32 / 43
A view of a logo model built by employees at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A view of a logo model built by employees at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erimore

Reuters / 2008年 3月 13日 星期四
A view of a logo model built by employees at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
33 / 43
The dog of a YouTube employee sits by a desk at the newly opened company headquarters in San Bruno, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal

The dog of a YouTube employee sits by a desk at the newly opened company headquarters in San Bruno, February more

Reuters / 2008年 2月 29日 星期五
The dog of a YouTube employee sits by a desk at the newly opened company headquarters in San Bruno, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal
Close
34 / 43
A Citroen 2CV car is pictured in the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

A Citroen 2CV car is pictured in the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Parmore

Reuters / 2011年 12月 6日 星期二
A Citroen 2CV car is pictured in the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
Close
35 / 43
An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venicmore

Reuters / 2012年 1月 14日 星期六
An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
36 / 43
The rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy more

Reuters / 2012年 1月 14日 星期六
The rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
37 / 43
An employee works in the communications office at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

An employee works in the communications office at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2more

Reuters / 2008年 3月 6日 星期四
An employee works in the communications office at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
38 / 43
Google bowls are seen in the headquarters of Google France in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool

Google bowls are seen in the headquarters of Google France in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/more

Reuters / 2011年 12月 6日 星期二
Google bowls are seen in the headquarters of Google France in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/Pool
Close
39 / 43
People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsomore

Reuters / 2012年 1月 14日 星期六
People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
40 / 43
A general view shows the "Game Room" at Google's New York City office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

A general view shows the "Game Room" at Google's New York City office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Reuters / 2008年 3月 11日 星期二
A general view shows the "Game Room" at Google's New York City office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
41 / 43
Employees choose their free lunch from one of fifteen different cafes at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal

Employees choose their free lunch from one of fifteen different cafes at Google headquarters in Mountain View,more

Reuters / 2008年 3月 4日 星期二
Employees choose their free lunch from one of fifteen different cafes at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Close
42 / 43
Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2012年 1月 14日 星期六
Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
43 / 43
重播
下一图片集
Inside Yarmouk

Inside Yarmouk

下一个

Inside Yarmouk

Inside Yarmouk

Islamic State fighters have largely withdrawn from a Palestinian refugee camp on the outskirts of Damascus after expelling their main rival.

2015年 4月 15日
Protester jumps Mario Draghi

Protester jumps Mario Draghi

A protester disrupts the European Central Bank President Mario Draghi during a news conference in Frankfurt.

2015年 4月 15日
California's drought from above

California's drought from above

California is entering its fourth year of a severe drought.

2015年 4月 15日
A Walmart worker's life

A Walmart worker's life

Meet David Coulombe, a Walmart employee earning $11.70 an hour who has joined protests calling for a $15 minimum wage.

2015年 4月 15日

精选图集

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐