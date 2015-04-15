Life at Google
A Google-themed birthday cake is seen at the house where Google was founded on the company's 15th anniversary more
Google employee Andrea Janus demonstrates the use of the mini-putt green on the balcony at the Google office imore
People eat in the cafeteria at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERSmore
Google founder Sergey Brin and a guest watch the the Diane von Furstenberg Spring/Summer 2013 collection show more
Employees at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Surfboards lean against a wall at the Google office in Santa Monica, October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nichmore
Software Engineer Madhava Srinivasan shoots hoops at the Google campus near Venice Beach, January 13, 2012. REmore
A photobooth is pictured at the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Paris, Dmore
A sign for tea service hangs on the door of a video conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain Viemore
An employee plays with lego at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A whiteboard at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees work in their shared office space, decorated with a safari theme, at the the Google offices in downtmore
Scooters sit in hallway at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Snacks are seen in the kitchen that are provided free of charge to employees at the Google office in Toronto, more
An employee shares a moment with his dog in his office at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2more
An employee takes a nap in a nap pod which blocks out light and sound at the Google headquarters in Mountain Vmore
Employees work in the tech repair room at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2008. more
An employee takes a break to play a game of pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. more
Employees meet in a conference room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/more
Dena Kaufer, owner of Onsite Haircuts, cuts the hair of a Google employee inside her refitted Winnebago in themore
Employees work at desks that they have decorated themselves at the New York City offices of Google , March 10,more
A food service employee juices a shot of wheat grass at Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. more
A massage room at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
A Google employee works on a laptop in front of a mural of the New York City skyline at the New York City offimore
A telephone booth colored with Google's primary color colors outside a conference room at the Google headquartmore
Employees at the gym inside the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
An employee takes a nap in one of many common areas at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008more
A lap pool at the Google headquarters in Mountain View, March 3, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Google employees at work in San Francisco, February 28, 2008. REUTERS/ Erin Siegal
A view of the game room at the New York City offices of Google, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Bicycles for use by employees are lined up at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13,more
Google employees take part in a yoga class at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13more
A view of a logo model built by employees at the New York City offices of Google , March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erimore
The dog of a YouTube employee sits by a desk at the newly opened company headquarters in San Bruno, February more
A Citroen 2CV car is pictured in the new headquarters of Google France before its official inauguration in Parmore
An Eames chair sits in the Eames meeting room, where no technology is allowed, at the Google campus near Venicmore
The rock climbing wall at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy more
An employee works in the communications office at the the Google offices in downtown San Francisco, March 3, 2more
Google bowls are seen in the headquarters of Google France in Paris, December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jacques Brinon/more
People work at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholsomore
A general view shows the "Game Room" at Google's New York City office, March 10, 2008. REUTERS/Erin Siegal
Employees choose their free lunch from one of fifteen different cafes at Google headquarters in Mountain View,more
Women sit on the roof deck at the Google campus near Venice Beach, in Los Angeles, January 13, 2012. REUTERS/more
