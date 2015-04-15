版本:
图片 | 2015年 4月 16日 星期四 00:16 BJT

Fields of flowers

An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Children place the last petals to a portrait of painter Vincent Van Gogh done with flowers at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, displays millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A windmill is seen behind tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
Tulips are seen at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
A woman takes a photo of a flower field at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 20145. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2015年 4月 15日 星期三
