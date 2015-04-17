版本:
中国
图片 | 2015年 4月 18日 星期六 00:45 BJT

Town of twins

Twins Almedina (L) and Ajla Djulic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim April 10, 2015. Nedzib Vucelj, a former teacher and journalist, has launched an initiative to declare Buzim the "Town of Twins". Investigating the phenomenon, he discovered that at least 21 sets of twins had been born in the town of 20,000 people during the 1992-95 war. There may be many more, given the rate of migration due to poverty and unemployment. Local officials have leapt on the initiative, hoping to attract visitors to the picturesque town in northwest Bosnia. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Almedina (L) and Ajla Djulic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim April 10, 2015. Nedzib Vucmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Twins Almedina (L) and Ajla Djulic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim April 10, 2015. Nedzib Vucelj, a former teacher and journalist, has launched an initiative to declare Buzim the "Town of Twins". Investigating the phenomenon, he discovered that at least 21 sets of twins had been born in the town of 20,000 people during the 1992-95 war. There may be many more, given the rate of migration due to poverty and unemployment. Local officials have leapt on the initiative, hoping to attract visitors to the picturesque town in northwest Bosnia. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
1 / 14
Twins Admir (L) and Sadmir Bajric pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Admir (L) and Sadmir Bajric pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. Rmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Twins Admir (L) and Sadmir Bajric pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
2 / 14
Twins Almina (R) and Almin Duranovic pose for a portrait in primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Almina (R) and Almin Duranovic pose for a portrait in primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. more

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Twins Almina (R) and Almin Duranovic pose for a portrait in primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
3 / 14
Twins Elma (L) and Selma Burzic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Elma (L) and Selma Burzic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. REUmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Twins Elma (L) and Selma Burzic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
4 / 14
Twins Sara (R) and Davud Catic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Sara (R) and Davud Catic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dadomore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Twins Sara (R) and Davud Catic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
5 / 14
Twins Merjema (L) and Merisa Baltic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Merjema (L) and Merisa Baltic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Twins Merjema (L) and Merisa Baltic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
6 / 14
Twins Mubina (L) and Mufid Veladzic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Mubina (L) and Mufid Veladzic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Twins Mubina (L) and Mufid Veladzic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
7 / 14
Twins Adisa (L) and Adis Muratovic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Adisa (L) and Adis Muratovic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Twins Adisa (L) and Adis Muratovic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
8 / 14
Twins Mirela (L) and Mujo Balcinovic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Mirela (L) and Mujo Balcinovic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Twins Mirela (L) and Mujo Balcinovic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
9 / 14
Twins Ilhan (L) and Elhan Hilic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Ilhan (L) and Elhan Hilic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dadmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Twins Ilhan (L) and Elhan Hilic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
10 / 14
Twins Dzenisa (R) and Merisa Kaukovic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Dzenisa (R) and Merisa Kaukovic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Twins Dzenisa (R) and Merisa Kaukovic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
11 / 14
Twins Sara (R) and Samed Dizdarevic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Sara (R) and Samed Dizdarevic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Twins Sara (R) and Samed Dizdarevic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
12 / 14
Twins Almina (R) and Almin Duranovic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Almina (R) and Almin Duranovic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERSmore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Twins Almina (R) and Almin Duranovic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
13 / 14
Twins Edita (L) and Elma Pajalic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twins Edita (L) and Elma Pajalic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Damore

Reuters / 2015年 4月 17日 星期五
Twins Edita (L) and Elma Pajalic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Air strikes on Yemen

Air strikes on Yemen

下一个

Air strikes on Yemen

Air strikes on Yemen

Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.

2015年 4月 17日
Fleeing Yemen

Fleeing Yemen

Civilians flee fighting and Saudi-led air strikes as the conflict plunges the country towards humanitarian disaster.

2015年 4月 17日
Young migrants find refuge

Young migrants find refuge

Adolescent migrants wash up on Europe's shores, ending up in immigration shelters such as this one set into a Sicilian hilltop town.

2015年 4月 17日
Fighting for land and rights

Fighting for land and rights

Brazilian Indians protest issues of land demarcation and indigenous rights.

2015年 4月 17日

精选图集

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Celebrating graduation and Ramadan

Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017

Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.

The road to Raqqa

The road to Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial

Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐