Town of twins
Twins Almedina (L) and Ajla Djulic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim April 10, 2015. Nedzib Vucmore
Twins Admir (L) and Sadmir Bajric pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. Rmore
Twins Almina (R) and Almin Duranovic pose for a portrait in primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. more
Twins Elma (L) and Selma Burzic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, Bosnia, April 10, 2015. REUmore
Twins Sara (R) and Davud Catic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dadomore
Twins Merjema (L) and Merisa Baltic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERSmore
Twins Mubina (L) and Mufid Veladzic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERSmore
Twins Adisa (L) and Adis Muratovic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERSmore
Twins Mirela (L) and Mujo Balcinovic pose for a portrait in a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERmore
Twins Ilhan (L) and Elhan Hilic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Dadmore
Twins Dzenisa (R) and Merisa Kaukovic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTmore
Twins Sara (R) and Samed Dizdarevic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERSmore
Twins Almina (R) and Almin Duranovic pose for a portrait at a primary school in Buzim, April 10, 2015. REUTERSmore
Twins Edita (L) and Elma Pajalic pose for a portrait at a secondary school in Buzim, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Damore
下一个
Air strikes on Yemen
Saudi Arabia and Arab allies bomb Houthi militia targets across Yemen.
Fleeing Yemen
Civilians flee fighting and Saudi-led air strikes as the conflict plunges the country towards humanitarian disaster.
Young migrants find refuge
Adolescent migrants wash up on Europe's shores, ending up in immigration shelters such as this one set into a Sicilian hilltop town.
Fighting for land and rights
Brazilian Indians protest issues of land demarcation and indigenous rights.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.