Worst cities for traffic
1: Jakarta's gridlocked streets ranked top among 78 cities for traffic stops and starts in a study published tmore
2: The average driver in Istanbul will have to stop 32,520 times. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
3: The average driver in Mexico City will have to stop 30,840 times. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
4: The average driver in Surabaya, Indonesia, will have to stop 29,880 times. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
5: The average driver in St. Petersburg, Russia, will have to stop 29,040 times. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchumore
6: The average driver in Moscow will have to stop 28,680 times . REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
7: The average driver in Rome will have to stop 28,680 times. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
8: The average driver in Bangkok will have to stop 27,480 times. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
9: The average driver in Guadalajara, Mexico, will have to stop 24,840 times. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
10: The average driver in Buenos Aires will have to stop 23,760 times. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
下一个
Aerial acrobatics
How to impress the crowd at an air show.
Milan Design Week
The design fair brings well-heeled crowds out to parties on the cobbled streets and in the high-end shops of Milan.
Plane graveyard
The Victorville Airport is one of many places in the U.S. used as a storage area for aircraft that are retired from service.
Grave cleaners of Guatemala
Crypts with leases that have expired or not been paid, are broken open to remove and rebury the bodies.
精选图集
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and Ramadan with a backyard Iftar feast in Bayonne, New Jersey.
Helmut Kohl: 1930 - 2017
Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died.
The road to Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have seized territory to the north, east and west of Raqqa in their assault to capture Islamic State's de facto "capital" in Syria.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial
Comedian Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has begun in a Pennsylvania courthouse, the culmination of years of allegations that have torpedoed his career.