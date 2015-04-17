版本:
Worst cities for traffic

1: Jakarta's gridlocked streets ranked top among 78 cities for traffic stops and starts in a study published this year by motor oil firm Castrol, with the average driver having to stop 33,240 times a year - more than twice the number in New York. The congestion is a major hindrance to economic growth, with workers stranded for hours in buses, cars and motorcycles each day in the Indonesian capital. REUTERS/Supri

Reuters / 2013年 6月 17日 星期一
2: The average driver in Istanbul will have to stop 32,520 times. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / 2013年 6月 20日 星期四
3: The average driver in Mexico City will have to stop 30,840 times. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2013年 12月 17日 星期二
4: The average driver in Surabaya, Indonesia, will have to stop 29,880 times. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Reuters / 2008年 12月 22日 星期一
5: The average driver in St. Petersburg, Russia, will have to stop 29,040 times. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / 2010年 8月 21日 星期六
6: The average driver in Moscow will have to stop 28,680 times . REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2009年 12月 21日 星期一
7: The average driver in Rome will have to stop 28,680 times. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2012年 4月 4日 星期三
8: The average driver in Bangkok will have to stop 27,480 times. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / 2007年 5月 4日 星期五
9: The average driver in Guadalajara, Mexico, will have to stop 24,840 times. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Reuters / 2012年 9月 23日 星期日
10: The average driver in Buenos Aires will have to stop 23,760 times. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / 2014年 10月 2日 星期四
