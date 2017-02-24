版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 08:25 BJT

A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
People arrive for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Actress Goldie Hawn looks on during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Police patrols in front of the opera house during the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / 2017年 2月 24日 星期五
Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

下一个

Retiring from gang life in El Salvador

Former gang members in El Salvador receive education and training as part of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) rehabilitation program.

2017年 2月 17日
Best in Show at Westminster

Rumor the German Shepherd beats out other top dogs to win Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

2017年 2月 16日
Dogs and cats at Westminster

Highlights from the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

2017年 2月 15日
Drought stokes rivalry between Kenyan cattle herders

Cattle rustling and competition for grazing have long troubled northern Kenya, but severe drought and political rivalries ahead of the elections have...

2017年 2月 15日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

