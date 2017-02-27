Flour wars of carnival
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking more
A reveller participates in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Migumore
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking more
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking more
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking more
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguelmore
A woman blows into a boy's eyes to remove flour as revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colomore
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking more
A reveller participates in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Migumore
A reveller celebrates "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity markinmore
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguelmore
Revellers participate in a flour fight during the "O Entroido" festival in Laza village, Spain. REUTERS/Miguelmore
A reveller celebrates "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity markinmore
Revellers celebrate "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a traditional festivity marking more
A reveller (C) covers his face as he celebrates "Ash Monday" by participating in a colourful "flour war", a trmore
下一个
Escape from Islamic State
Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.
Famine strikes South Sudan
Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.
A night at Vienna's Opera Ball
The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.
Retiring from gang life in El Salvador
Former gang members in El Salvador receive education and training as part of the "Yo Cambio" (I Change) rehabilitation program.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.