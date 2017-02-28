版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 2月 28日 星期二 20:25 BJT

Australia from above

River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray

River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
River systems can be seen flowing near sand dunes in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
1 / 22
Small dams and a dried-up lake can be seen next to a dirt road in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray

Small dams and a dried-up lake can be seen next to a dirt road in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2017年 2月 28日 星期二
Small dams and a dried-up lake can be seen next to a dirt road in outback Queensland. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
2 / 22
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located near Perth, in the southern region of Western Australian. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located near Perth, in the southern region of Western Australimore

Reuters / 2016年 11月 2日 星期三
Salt pans and dams can be seen in farming areas located near Perth, in the southern region of Western Australian. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
3 / 22
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunmore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
Mining operations can be seen at the Rio Tinto alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
4 / 22
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. more

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A general view of a road next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
5 / 22
Lines of trees can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Lines of trees can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2015年 11月 12日 星期四
Lines of trees can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
6 / 22
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Westernmore

Reuters / 2015年 3月 8日 星期日
Salt pans and small dams can be seen in drought-affected farming areas located on the outskirts of the Western Australian capital city of Perth. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
7 / 22
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray

A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Termore

Reuters / 2013年 7月 29日 星期一
A beach can be seen along the coastline of Arnhem Land, east of the city of Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
8 / 22
The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in this aerial photo taken in the Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayersmore

Reuters / 2016年 6月 15日 星期三
The Indigenous Australian community of Mutitjulu can be seen on the eastern side of Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, in this aerial photo taken in the Northern Territory, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 22
A road cuts through arid land in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A road cuts through arid land in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2015年 11月 12日 星期四
A road cuts through arid land in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
10 / 22
Sand banks and dunes can be seen along the coastline in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Sand banks and dunes can be seen along the coastline in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2015年 11月 12日 星期四
Sand banks and dunes can be seen along the coastline in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
11 / 22
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A dried-up river can be seen in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
12 / 22
A small dam and roads can be seen in drought-affected farmlands in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A small dam and roads can be seen in drought-affected farmlands in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Grmore

Reuters / 2015年 11月 12日 星期四
A small dam and roads can be seen in drought-affected farmlands in outback Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
13 / 22
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Amore

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
Roads go off in various directions next to sand dunes covered in vegetation in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
14 / 22
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2015年 11月 12日 星期四
Salt pans and dams are scattered across drought-affected farmland in Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
15 / 22
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A truck drives along a dirt road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
16 / 22
Areas of vegetation can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Areas of vegetation can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2015年 11月 12日 星期四
Areas of vegetation can be seen amongst drought-affected farmland in South Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
17 / 22
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray

A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the more

Reuters / 2014年 3月 12日 星期三
A small dam containing water is seen in a dry paddock next to another that has been affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
18 / 22
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A general view of dried-up river beds and hills in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
19 / 22
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. more

Reuters / 2014年 3月 12日 星期三
Burnt trees line a small creek in a paddock affected by a fire on the outskirts of Melbourne, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
20 / 22
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A truck drives along a road in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
21 / 22
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / 2013年 12月 3日 星期二
A general view of dried-up rivers in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

下一个

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces push further into the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul, capturing a damaged bridge which could link up their units on either...

2017年 2月 28日
Mogadishu market goes up in flames

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

A huge fire engulfs the stalls at the main Bakara market in Somalia's capital.

2017年 2月 28日
Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

About 100 headstones were knocked over at a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia, a week after some 170 headstones were damaged at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis.

2017年 2月 28日
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Memorable moments from the 2017 Academy Awards.

2017年 2月 27日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐