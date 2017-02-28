版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 07:25 BJT

Last look at the Waldorf Astoria

Guests occupy the main lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel in midtown Manhattan in New York City. The Waldorf Astoria, which opened in 1893, is scheduled to close on March 1, 2017 for major renovations. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Guests occupy the main lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel in midtown Manhattan in New York City. more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Guests occupy the main lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel in midtown Manhattan in New York City. The Waldorf Astoria, which opened in 1893, is scheduled to close on March 1, 2017 for major renovations. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
1 / 16
An exterior view of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An exterior view of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
An exterior view of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 16
Employees embrace on their last day of work in the main lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Employees embrace on their last day of work in the main lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Employees embrace on their last day of work in the main lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 16
A view of the entrance lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A view of the entrance lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
A view of the entrance lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
4 / 16
Metal design work adorns the Park Avenue Entrance to the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Metal design work adorns the Park Avenue Entrance to the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Metal design work adorns the Park Avenue Entrance to the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
5 / 16
The reception desk area is seen inside the main lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The reception desk area is seen inside the main lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
The reception desk area is seen inside the main lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 16
Employees walk through a hallway on the ballroom level inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Employees walk through a hallway on the ballroom level inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Employees walk through a hallway on the ballroom level inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
7 / 16
The World's Fair Clock, built for the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, is seen the main lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The World's Fair Clock, built for the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, is seen the main lobby of the world famous Wamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
The World's Fair Clock, built for the 1893 Chicago World's Fair, is seen the main lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 16
A woman plays the piano for guests as a baby looks on from the floor in the entrance lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A woman plays the piano for guests as a baby looks on from the floor in the entrance lobby of the world famousmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
A woman plays the piano for guests as a baby looks on from the floor in the entrance lobby of the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 16
The closed Sir Harry's Bar is seen inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The closed Sir Harry's Bar is seen inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
The closed Sir Harry's Bar is seen inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
10 / 16
A sign painted on a glass panel is seen inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A sign painted on a glass panel is seen inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
A sign painted on a glass panel is seen inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 16
A sign for the Shoe Shine room is seen inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A sign for the Shoe Shine room is seen inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
A sign for the Shoe Shine room is seen inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 16
A stairwell to the ballroom level is seen inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A stairwell to the ballroom level is seen inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
A stairwell to the ballroom level is seen inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 16
A former dinner setting style is displayed inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A former dinner setting style is displayed inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
A former dinner setting style is displayed inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 16
Images of past U.S. presidents Carter, Reagan, Kennedy and Nixon from past events are seen hanging on a hallway wall inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Images of past U.S. presidents Carter, Reagan, Kennedy and Nixon from past events are seen hanging on a hallwamore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
Images of past U.S. presidents Carter, Reagan, Kennedy and Nixon from past events are seen hanging on a hallway wall inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 16
A lobby shop displays a sign inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A lobby shop displays a sign inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 3月 1日 星期三
A lobby shop displays a sign inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

下一个

Carnival in Brazil

Carnival in Brazil

Highlights from samba parades and block parties in Brazil.

2017年 3月 1日
Flour wars of carnival

Flour wars of carnival

Revelers in Greece and Spain celebrate carnival season with flour wars.

2017年 2月 28日
Escape from Islamic State

Escape from Islamic State

Residents flee areas held by Islamic State as Iraqi forces battle to retake the city of Mosul.

2017年 2月 27日
Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

2017年 2月 25日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐