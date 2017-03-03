Banksy's Walled Off Hotel
People stand outside the Walled Off Hotel, March 3, 2017. Under an army watchtower and across the street from more
The hotel, converted from a pottery workshop, has been styled to resemble "an English gentlemen's club from comore
Banksy, whose real name is not known, described his guesthouse as having the worst view of any hotel in the womore
The presidential suite. The decor has been spiced up with statues choking on tear gas, cherubs hanging from thmore
The hotel was set up in secrecy over the last 14 months - Israeli military authorities in the West Bank did nomore
A statue of a chimpanzee bell-boy stands at the entrance of the Walled Off Hotel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
下一个
China's knock-off landmarks
China brings the world to its doorstep with scale replicas of famous tourist destinations.
Carnival around the world
A look at spring-time celebrations in countries around the world.
Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Revelers hit the streets of New Orleans for Fat Tuesday.
Last look at the Waldorf Astoria
Inside the world famous Waldorf Astoria Hotel in midtown Manhattan before it closes for major renovations.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.