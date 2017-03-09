版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 00:26 BJT

The colors of Holi

Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with her face smeared in coloured powder, is seen during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
Students of Rabindra Bharati University blow colour powder during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations inside the university campus in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
People take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A Hindu devotee touches the outside of a temple as she takes part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A Hindu devotee displays his inked hand after taking part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 6日 星期一
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
A man throws colored powder during Holi celebrations in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 6日 星期一
Women cover their faces during Holi celebrations in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 6日 星期一
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
Girls run for cover as boys spray colored water on them inside a temple during Holi celebrations in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
Men blow colored powder during Holi celebrations in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 6日 星期一
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
A Hindu devotee holds a water gun as he takes part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
People throw colored powder during Holi in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / 2017年 3月 6日 星期一
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
