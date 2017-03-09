The colors of Holi
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. more
A student of Rabindra Bharati University, with her face smeared in coloured powder, is seen during Holi, the Fmore
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. more
Students of Rabindra Bharati University blow colour powder during Holi, the Festival of Colours, celebrations more
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. more
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. more
People take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. more
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. more
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. more
Widows take part in Holi celebrations in the town of Vrindavan in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. more
A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Hmore
A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Hmore
A Hindu devotee touches the outside of a temple as she takes part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavmore
A Hindu devotee displays his inked hand after taking part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in tmore
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, more
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidmore
A man throws colored powder during Holi celebrations in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/more
Women cover their faces during Holi celebrations in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathmore
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidmore
Girls run for cover as boys spray colored water on them inside a temple during Holi celebrations in Nandgaon vmore
Men blow colored powder during Holi celebrations in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathmore
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidmore
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidmore
A Hindu devotee holds a water gun as he takes part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh,more
People throw colored powder during Holi in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaugmore
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidmore
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidmore
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidmore
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidmore
