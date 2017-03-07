Iditarod race across Alaska
Melissa Stewart's team competes in the official restart of the Iditarod, a nearly 1,000-mile (1,610 km) sled dmore
Trent Herbst competes in the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Kristy Berington's dog team stops at the raucous "trailgate" party along the ceremonial start trail in the Idimore
A handler for Monica Zappa at the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Justin High, a rookie, competes in the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Two-times champion Mitch Seavey hugs son, Dallas Seavey (four-times champion) before they both race. REUTERS/Nmore
Trent Herbst passes through the raucous "trailgate" party along the ceremonial start trail. REUTERS/Nathaniel more
A handler for Michelle Phillips prepares dogs at the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wildemore
Cindy Abbott competes in the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Iditarod champion John Baker's dog team races in the ceremonial start. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
John Baker competes in the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Dave Delcourt competes in the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
Alaska Governor Bill Walker rides with John Baker's team in the ceremonial start to the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathmore
Ray Redington Jr's team about to move to the start gate at the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathamore
A handler for musher Cody Strathe prepares dogs for the trail at the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERSmore
Musher Dave Delcourt and rider pass through the raucous "trailgate" party along the ceremonial start trail. REmore
Kristy Berington prepares dogs at the official restart of the Iditarod. REUTERS/Nathaniel Wilder
