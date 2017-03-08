版本:
中国
2017年 3月 9日 星期四

Best of Geneva Auto Show

Volkswagen Sedric concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
A Micro-Microlino Prototype 1 car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A Lamborghini Huracan Performante. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Cockpit of a SCG 0003S racecar. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
Hyundai Fuel Cell Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A Volkswagen I.D. Buzz concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A Honda NeuV concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A Mercedes-Benz Concept EQ car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Hyundai Autonomous Vehicle. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
Cadillac Escala Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
A Renault Trezor concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Models pose next to the Ssangyong XAVL Concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
Peugeot Instinct concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
American Ferrari collector Jim Glickenhaus poses beside an 800 horsepower SCG 0003S. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 9日 星期四
A Renault Zoe E-Sport concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Jean-Philippe Imparato, CEO Peugeot brand, poses with the Car of the Year award next to the Peugeot 3008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 6日 星期一
Models pose next to the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
The new Volvo XC60. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
Models pose next to a new Fiat 560. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
Lamborghini Huracan Performante. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
The new Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
Italdesign Zerouno. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
A Smart Fortwo Cabrio Electic Drive car plugged at a recharging station. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Opel Crossland X. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
Bentley Bentayga. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
People take pictures inside Volkswagen Sedric concept car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
A TAMO Racemo+ car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A Ford Fiesta ST-Line car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A Honda Clarity Fuel Cell car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
An Aston Martin Valkyrie car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A McLaren 720S car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
A Skoda Kodiaq Scout car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
An Aston Martin DB11 car. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Italdesign Zerouno. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
Rolls-Royce Dawn Inspired by Fashion convertible cars. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / 2017年 3月 7日 星期二
