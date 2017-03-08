版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 9日 星期四 01:05 BJT

Acid attack survivors walk the fashion runway

Acid attack survivors wait backstage prior to participating in a fashion show titled "Beauty Redefined" organized by ActionAid Bangladesh in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Bangladesh hosted a fashion show with a difference to mark International Women's Day, featuring 15 confident catwalk models fighting to overcome the trauma of acid attacks. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage. Such horrific violence across South Asia is often prompted by insufficient dowries, rejection of advances or land disputes, disfiguring victims for life and ruining their prospects. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. Sonali Khatun, 13, who had acid thrown on her face when she was just 17 days old over a family property dispute, led the parade. She spent almost three years in hospital undergoing eight operations but never gave up hope of living a full life. "I want to be a doctor," the told the audience, which was spontaneously cheering and clapping. REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage. Farah Kabir, Bangladesh country director of British charity ActionAid, which hosted the show called "Beauty Redefined", said the girls and women showed their inner strength. "They have come a long way," she said. /Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. In 2008 at aged 24, model Asma Khatun's dreams were shattered when attackers poured acid over her four-member family, including her one-year-old daughter, while they were asleep, again because of a land dispute. "The attackers were never caught but my whole family had to endure a lot of suffering," she said. "...I am so thrilled to be here." REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. In 2002, Bangladesh passed laws restricting the import and sale of acid and imposing the death penalty for acid throwers. "This is something really close to my heart," designer Bibi Russell said. "I want them to have recognition. Let them have life as a part of this world." REUTERS/ Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
An acid survivor gets a makeover backstage. Ganga Dasi, 40, had acid thrown on her face at the age of 17 after she refused a marriage proposal. "I lost all hope to live. No one came forward to help us," she told Reuters as she was preparing for the show. "I am now more confident. I will not hide my face any more." REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / 2017年 3月 8日 星期三
