Acid attack survivors walk the fashion runway
Acid attack survivors wait backstage prior to participating in a fashion show titled "Beauty Redefined" organimore
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage. Such horrific violence across South Asia is often prompmore
Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. Sonali Khatun, 13, who had acid thrown on her face when she was jusmore
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage. Farah Kabir, Bangladesh country director of British chmore
Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. In 2008 at aged 24, model Asma Khatun's dreams were shattered when more
An acid attack survivor has her makeup done backstage. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. In 2002, Bangladesh passed laws restricting the import and sale of more
Acid attack survivors walk on the catwalk. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
An acid survivor gets a makeover backstage. Ganga Dasi, 40, had acid thrown on her face at the age of 17 aftermore
下一个
Iditarod race across Alaska
Mushers from around the world embark on Alaska's gruelling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Banksy's Walled Off Hotel
Street artist Banksy opens the Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
China's knock-off landmarks
China brings the world to its doorstep with scale replicas of famous tourist destinations.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.