Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
A wild boar is seen at a residential area in an evacuation zone near Tokyo Electric Power Co's (TEPCO) tsunamimore
A wild boar walks on a street in Namie. Hundreds of the animals, which have been known to attack people when emore
A wild boar is seen at a residential area in Namie. "It is not really clear now which is the master of the towmore
Members of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group, set up a booby trap for wild boars in Tomioka. In the more
A wild boar is seen in a booby trap near a residential area in Tomioka. "After people left, they began coming more
Wild boars are seen in a booby trap as a member of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group, holds a pelletmore
A wild boar is seen in a booby trap in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A member of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group holds a pellet gun to kill wild boars which are in a bmore
Wild boars killed by a pellet gun are seen in a booby trap in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Members of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group take a photo of wild boars after they killed the wild bmore
Members of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group carry a wild boar in Tomioka. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A member of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group looks at a wild boar killed by road accident on Route more
Members of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group carry wild boars after killing them, at a facility whermore
Shoichiro Sakamoto, head of Tomioka Town's animal control hunters group, patrols at a residential area in Tomimore
Wild boars are seen at a residential area in Namie. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
