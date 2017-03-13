版本:
2017年 3月 14日 星期二

Britain's next top dog

American Cocker Spaniel Miami poses with its handler Jason Lynn after being awarded best in show during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

American Cocker Spaniel Miami poses with its handler Jason Lynn after being awarded best in show during the fimore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 13日 星期一
American Cocker Spaniel Miami poses with its handler Jason Lynn after being awarded best in show during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
American Cocker Spaniel Miami runs with its handler Jason Lynn after being awarded best in show. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Katie McCloughlin lies with Topsy, her English Setter. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Katie McCloughlin lies with Topsy, her English Setter. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man eats in front of his Basset Hounds. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man eats in front of his Basset Hounds. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman kisses her American Cocker Spaniel. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman kisses her American Cocker Spaniel. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Standard Poodle jumps up as it is shown. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Standard Poodle jumps up as it is shown. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A British Bulldog looks from its bench. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A British Bulldog looks from its bench. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sky (L) and Tina Westwood cuddle their Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Elsa. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Sky (L) and Tina Westwood cuddle their Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Elsa. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Nova Scotia Duck Tolling dogs sit on their bench. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Nova Scotia Duck Tolling dogs sit on their bench. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman sits with an Italian Spinone. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman sits with an Italian Spinone. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Pointers are judged. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Pointers are judged. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Father Michael Doherty shows his Weimaraner. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Father Michael Doherty shows his Weimaraner. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman sits with her Basset Hound. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman sits with her Basset Hound. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man shows an Irish Wolfhound. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man shows an Irish Wolfhound. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Maltese yawns. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Maltese yawns. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man sits on the cage containing his Pugs. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man sits on the cage containing his Pugs. REUTERS/Darren Staples

An Irish Wolfhound looks at a Dachshund. REUTERS/Darren Staples

An Irish Wolfhound looks at a Dachshund. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Men arrive with their dogs. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Men arrive with their dogs. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman laughs as she grooms a Toy Poodle. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman laughs as she grooms a Toy Poodle. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Standard Poodle is groomed. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Standard Poodle is groomed. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man with a tattoo watches the judging of the Staffordshire Bul Terriers. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man with a tattoo watches the judging of the Staffordshire Bul Terriers. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Chow Chow is groomed. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Chow Chow is groomed. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman sits with an Afghan Hound. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman sits with an Afghan Hound. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Dachshund is shown. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Dachshund is shown. REUTERS/Darren Staples

