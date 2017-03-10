版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 3月 11日 星期六 00:55 BJT

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

A boy looks at artefacts and archaeological pieces in a tunnel network running under the Mosque of Prophet Jonah, Nabi Yunus in Arabic, in eastern Mosul, Iraq March 9, 2017. Extensive excavations by Islamic State militants under Mosul's ancient Mosque of Jonah show they took care to preserve artifacts for loot, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A boy looks at artefacts and archaeological pieces in a tunnel network running under the Mosque of Prophet Jonmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
A boy looks at artefacts and archaeological pieces in a tunnel network running under the Mosque of Prophet Jonah, Nabi Yunus in Arabic, in eastern Mosul, Iraq March 9, 2017. Extensive excavations by Islamic State militants under Mosul's ancient Mosque of Jonah show they took care to preserve artifacts for loot, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
1 / 15
Artefacts and archaeological pieces are seen in a tunnel network running under the Mosque of Prophet Jonah, Nabi Yunus in Arabic. The ultra-hardline Islamists seized the mosque when they stormed through northern Iraq three years ago, bulldozing and dynamiting ancient sites and smashing statues and sculptures, declaring them all idolatrous. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Artefacts and archaeological pieces are seen in a tunnel network running under the Mosque of Prophet Jonah, Namore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
Artefacts and archaeological pieces are seen in a tunnel network running under the Mosque of Prophet Jonah, Nabi Yunus in Arabic. The ultra-hardline Islamists seized the mosque when they stormed through northern Iraq three years ago, bulldozing and dynamiting ancient sites and smashing statues and sculptures, declaring them all idolatrous. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
2 / 15
Jonah's mosque was blown up in July 2014, but experts surveying the damage after it was recaptured in January by a U.S.-backed Iraqi campaign found a network of tunnels dug by the militants, leading down to a 7th century BC Assyrian palace. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Jonah's mosque was blown up in July 2014, but experts surveying the damage after it was recaptured in January more

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
Jonah's mosque was blown up in July 2014, but experts surveying the damage after it was recaptured in January by a U.S.-backed Iraqi campaign found a network of tunnels dug by the militants, leading down to a 7th century BC Assyrian palace. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
3 / 15
The careful way the tunnels were dug show the militants wanted to keep the treasures intact, said archaeologist Musab Mohammed Jassim, from the Nineveh Antiquities and Heritage Department. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

The careful way the tunnels were dug show the militants wanted to keep the treasures intact, said archaeologismore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
The careful way the tunnels were dug show the militants wanted to keep the treasures intact, said archaeologist Musab Mohammed Jassim, from the Nineveh Antiquities and Heritage Department. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
4 / 15
"They used simple tools and chisels to dig the tunnels, in order not to damage the artifacts," archaeologist Musab Mohammed Jassim said, standing near the tunnel network which leads from the mosque ruins above ground to the much older subterranean palace. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

"They used simple tools and chisels to dig the tunnels, in order not to damage the artifacts," archaeologist Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
"They used simple tools and chisels to dig the tunnels, in order not to damage the artifacts," archaeologist Musab Mohammed Jassim said, standing near the tunnel network which leads from the mosque ruins above ground to the much older subterranean palace. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
5 / 15
The efforts to avoid damaging the antiquities contrast with the destruction of ancient sites across Islamic State's self-declared caliphate in Syria and Iraq, from the desert city of Palmyra to the Assyrian capital of Nimrud, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

The efforts to avoid damaging the antiquities contrast with the destruction of ancient sites across Islamic Stmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
The efforts to avoid damaging the antiquities contrast with the destruction of ancient sites across Islamic State's self-declared caliphate in Syria and Iraq, from the desert city of Palmyra to the Assyrian capital of Nimrud, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
6 / 15
While Islamic State's 30-month occupation of the Mosque of Jonah left a legacy of damage and theft, it has also opened up fresh opportunities for archaeologists. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

While Islamic State's 30-month occupation of the Mosque of Jonah left a legacy of damage and theft, it has alsmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
While Islamic State's 30-month occupation of the Mosque of Jonah left a legacy of damage and theft, it has also opened up fresh opportunities for archaeologists. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
7 / 15
Excavations which were launched in 2004, the year after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, revealed an entrance to the palace of Assyrian king Esarhaddon, guarded by large lamassus - human-headed winged bulls carved from stone. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Excavations which were launched in 2004, the year after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, revealed an entrance tomore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
Excavations which were launched in 2004, the year after the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, revealed an entrance to the palace of Assyrian king Esarhaddon, guarded by large lamassus - human-headed winged bulls carved from stone. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
8 / 15
"The whole palace remained untouched by the experts and foreign excavation," Jassim said as he toured the tunnels, still lined with broken bits of pottery as well as sections of stone panel with carved figures and cuneiform text. "So this site, the Esarhaddon Palace, maintained all its features...It contains large collections of sculptures of different sizes and shapes and valuable artifacts". REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

"The whole palace remained untouched by the experts and foreign excavation," Jassim said as he toured the tunnmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
"The whole palace remained untouched by the experts and foreign excavation," Jassim said as he toured the tunnels, still lined with broken bits of pottery as well as sections of stone panel with carved figures and cuneiform text. "So this site, the Esarhaddon Palace, maintained all its features...It contains large collections of sculptures of different sizes and shapes and valuable artifacts". REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
9 / 15
Iraqi forces earlier this week captured the ransacked main museum of Mosul, where the militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Iraqi forces earlier this week captured the ransacked main museum of Mosul, where the militants filmed themselmore

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
Iraqi forces earlier this week captured the ransacked main museum of Mosul, where the militants filmed themselves destroying priceless statues. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
10 / 15
Archaeologist Musab Mohammed Jassim shows artifacts and archaeological piece. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Archaeologist Musab Mohammed Jassim shows artifacts and archaeological piece. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
Archaeologist Musab Mohammed Jassim shows artifacts and archaeological piece. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
11 / 15
Archaeologist Musab Mohammed Jassim shows artifacts. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Archaeologist Musab Mohammed Jassim shows artifacts. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
Archaeologist Musab Mohammed Jassim shows artifacts. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
12 / 15
A man looks at artifacts and archaeological pieces. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A man looks at artifacts and archaeological pieces. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
A man looks at artifacts and archaeological pieces. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
13 / 15
Artifacts and archaeological pieces are seen in a tunnel network. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Artifacts and archaeological pieces are seen in a tunnel network. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
Artifacts and archaeological pieces are seen in a tunnel network. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
14 / 15
A man walks in a tunnel network running under the Mosque of Prophet Jonah. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A man walks in a tunnel network running under the Mosque of Prophet Jonah. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / 2017年 3月 10日 星期五
A man walks in a tunnel network running under the Mosque of Prophet Jonah. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
15 / 15
重播
下一图片集
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

下一个

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town

Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after...

2017年 3月 10日
The colors of Holi

The colors of Holi

The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.

2017年 3月 10日
International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

2017年 3月 9日
Acid attack survivors walk the fashion runway

Acid attack survivors walk the fashion runway

Women fighting to overcome the trauma of acid attacks hold a fashion show to mark International Women's Day in Bangladesh.

2017年 3月 9日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐