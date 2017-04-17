Celebrating Easter
Local residents reenact Jesus Christ's crucifixion during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevasmore
Jesus Christ, played by local resident Tomas Izaguirre, looks up during a Via Crucis representation on Good Frmore
Members of the Confraternity of Our Lady of Loreto run across a square as they carry the statue of Madonna chemore
Women take part in the procession of the 'Virgem da Atalaia' during Holy Week in Alcochete, near Lisbon, Portumore
Patricia Fox poses during the annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival along 5th avenue in New York. REUTERS/Smore
Jesus Christ, played by local resident Tomas Izaguirre, lies on the floor during a Via Crucis representation omore
Pope Francis delivers his "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message from the balcony overlooking St. more
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and prince Philip leave the Easter Sunday service in Windsor Castle, in Windsor. REUmore
A Christian worshipper lights candles during an Sunday Easter mass procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulcmore
Actors portraying a soldier and Jesus Christ take part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) more
Christian worshippers surround the Edicule as they take part in a Sunday Easter mass procession in the Church more
Sorbian men dressed in black tailcoats ride decorated horses during an Easter rider procession near Panschwitzmore
Actors participate in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ during Good Friday celebratrions in Camore
Members of the Italian community take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Fridaymore
Believers wait for the beginning of the Orthodox Easter service outside the Mikhailovsky Zlatoverkhy Cathedralmore
An actor portraying Jesus Christ takes part in a re-enactment of the Via Crucis (Way of the Cross) during Goodmore
Local residents reenact Jesus Christ's crucifixion during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevasmore
Christian faithful of the Legio Maria African Mission church attend the easter vigil mass in their church in Fmore
An actor playing Jesus Christ performs a scene from the reenactment of the Passion of Jesus Christ during Eastmore
A local resident, playing the role of Jesus Christ, carries his cross during a Via Crucis representation on Gomore
Residents are pictured with their bodies covered in sand at the beach as they celebrate Easter Sunday in Tanzamore
Christian worshippers light candles during a Sunday Easter mass procession in the Church of the Holy Sepulchremore
Christian men take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in al-Qraya villagmore
Bosnian Catholics participate in an annual egg breaking competition on the first day of Easter in Paklarevo, Bmore
Members of the Italian community take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Fridaymore
