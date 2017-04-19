版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 19日 星期三 08:30 BJT

Iceberg Alley

A resident views the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Greg Locke

A resident views the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley",

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
A resident views the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Greg Locke
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin

Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley",

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin
The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin

The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin
The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin

The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin
The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin

The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
The first iceberg of the season passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Jody Martin
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Greg Locke

Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley",

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
Residents view the first iceberg of the season as it passes the South Shore, also known as "Iceberg Alley", near Ferryland Newfoundland, Canada. REUTERS/Greg Locke
