版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 4月 20日 星期四 22:30 BJT

Journey to the Space Station

Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fymore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
Photographers take pictures as the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
1 / 14
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Comore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
2 / 14
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Comore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
3 / 14
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Comore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
4 / 14
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Comore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
5 / 14
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Comore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
6 / 14
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Comore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
7 / 14
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Comore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
8 / 14
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Comore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
9 / 14
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Comore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft blasts off to the International Space Station from the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
10 / 14
Crew members Jack Fischer of the U.S. (top) and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia board the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

Crew members Jack Fischer of the U.S. (top) and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia board the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft. more

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
Crew members Jack Fischer of the U.S. (top) and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia board the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
Close
11 / 14
Crew member Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia waves as he boards the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

Crew member Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia waves as he boards the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft. REUTERS/Kirill Kudrymore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
Crew member Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia waves as he boards the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
Close
12 / 14
Crew member Jack Fischer of the U.S. waves as he boards the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool

Crew member Jack Fischer of the U.S. waves as he boards the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 20日 星期四
Crew member Jack Fischer of the U.S. waves as he boards the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft. REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool
Close
13 / 14
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft set on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft set on the launchpad ahead of itmore

Reuters / 2017年 4月 19日 星期三
An Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft set on the launchpad ahead of its upcoming launch. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Close
14 / 14
重播
下一图片集
Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

下一个

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Flower power in Sao Paulo

Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.

2017年 4月 19日
Celebrating Easter

Celebrating Easter

Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.

2017年 4月 18日
Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

2017年 4月 14日
Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

2017年 4月 13日

精选图集

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Deadly day in Caracas

Deadly day in Caracas

A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.

Ramadan in a time of war

Ramadan in a time of war

Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐