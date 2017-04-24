U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
A player depicting an Islamic State militant fires his airsoft gun inside a ruined house during an airsoft gammore
Players depicting Islamic State militant snipers fire their airsoft weapons during an airsoft game against plamore
Players depicting Islamic State militants stand during an airsoft game against players depicting soldiers frommore
Players depicting Islamic State militants hold up their hands in front of players depicting soldiers from the more
Players depicting Islamic State militants take position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldimore
A player depicting an Islamic State militant fires his airsoft weapon inside a ruined house during an airsoft more
Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces point their airsoft weapons to a player depictinmore
Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces fire their airsoft weapons inside a ruined housemore
A woman player depicting an Islamic State militant holds up her hands in front of a player depicting a soldiermore
Players depicting Islamic State militants fire their airsoft weapons during an airsoft game against players demore
Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces take position during an airsoft game against plamore
Players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition forces listen to instructions during an airsoft game agmore
Players depicting Islamic State militants are arrested by players depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalitimore
A player depicting an Islamic State militant walks past a billboard-sized figure of a bull, known as the "Osbomore
A player depicting an Islamic State militant fires his airsoft weapon during an airsoft game against players dmore
A woman player depicting an Islamic State militant adjusts her kerchief during an airsoft game against playersmore
A player depicting a soldier from the U.S.-led coalition forces carries the remains of a fake bomb during an amore
Players depicting Islamic State militants fire their airsoft weapons inside a ruined house during an airsoft gmore
A player depicting an Islamic State militant holds up his airsoft weapon during an airsoft game against playermore
Players depicting Islamic State militants take position during an airsoft game against players depicting soldimore
A player depicting an Islamic State militant walks as he takes position during an airsoft game against playersmore
A woman player depicting an Islamic State militant prepares her airsoft weapon during an airsoft game against more
Players depicting Islamic State militants listen to instructions during an airsoft game against players depictmore
Players depicting Islamic State militants hold up their airsoft weapons during an airsoft game against playersmore
下一个
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.
Flower power in Sao Paulo
Cyclists ride bicycles covered in flowers on the streets of Sao Paulo during a performance by Japanese artist Azuma Makoto.
Celebrating Easter
Christians around the world celebrate the Easter holiday.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.