Germany's April snow

A child builds a snowman on top of Feldberg Mountain just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 4月 18日 星期二
Snow covered fields near Warngau, southern Germany, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Two dogs run through the snow, on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Snow covered flowers are pictured near Warngau, southern Germany, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

A woman takes a walk, through snowfall in Eichenau, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A man walks over a snow-covered field in Olching, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

A man runs on the snow-covered top of Feldberg Mountain just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Cyclists pass a snow-covered meadow in Eichenau, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Bicycle locks are covered with snow and ice outside a restaurant on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A child builds a snowman on top of Feldberg Mountain, just outside of Frankfurt, Germany April 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

