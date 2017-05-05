版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 21:35 BJT

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

Spectators take photos as they watch the Comac C919, China's first large passenger jet, coming in for a landing on its maiden flight at Shanghai's Pudong airport. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Spectators take photos as they watch the Comac C919, China's first large passenger jet, coming in for a landing on its maiden flight at Shanghai's Pudong airport. REUTERS/Greg Baker/Pool
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet takes off on its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet takes off on its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. China Daily/via REUTERS
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet takes off on its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet takes off on its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. REUTERS/Stringer
People react during the maiden flight of China's home-grown C919 passenger at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
People react during the maiden flight of China's home-grown C919 passenger at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet lands during its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
China's home-grown C919 passenger jet lands during its first flight at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. China Daily/via REUTERS
Members of staff wave as they step out of China's home-grown C919 passenger jet after following its maiden flight at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Members of staff wave as they step out of China's home-grown C919 passenger jet after following its maiden flight at the Pudong International Airport in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China during a media tour in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China during a media tour in Shanghai. REUTERS/Aly Song
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song
Employees work at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Employees work at Manufacturing and Final Assembly Center of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Cockpit of a model of China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at the Research and Development Center. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Cockpit of a model of China's home-grown C919 passenger jet at the Research and Development Center. REUTERS/Aly Song
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / 2017年 5月 5日 星期五
Employees work on a China's home-grown C919 passenger jet. REUTERS/Aly Song
