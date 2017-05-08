版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 20:00 BJT

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane landed on Sunday at NASA�s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, completing a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said. U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane landed on Sunday at NASA�s Kennedy Space Center in Florida,more

Reuters / 2017年 5月 8日 星期一
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane landed on Sunday at NASA�s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, completing a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said. U.S. Air Force/via REUTERS
The X-37B, one of two in the Air Force fleet, conducted unspecified experiments for more than 700 days while in orbit. It was the fourth and lengthiest mission so far for the secretive program, managed by the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office. Photo taken October 2014. REUTERS/Boeing/Vandenberg Air Force Base/via Reuters

The X-37B, one of two in the Air Force fleet, conducted unspecified experiments for more than 700 days while in orbit. It was the fourth and lengthiest mission so far for the secretive program, managed by the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office. Photo taken October 2014. REUTERS/Boeing/Vandenberg Air Force Base/via Reuters
The orbiters "perform risk reduction, experimentation and concept-of-operations development for reusable space vehicle technologies," the Air Force has said without providing details. The cost of the program is also classified. Photo taken October 2014. REUTERS/Boeing/Vandenberg Air Force Base/via Reuters

The orbiters "perform risk reduction, experimentation and concept-of-operations development for reusable space vehicle technologies," the Air Force has said without providing details. The cost of the program is also classified. Photo taken October 2014. REUTERS/Boeing/Vandenberg Air Force Base/via Reuters
Personnel in self-contained atmospheric protective ensemble suits conduct initial checks on the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle 1. Photo taken December 3, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Michael Stonecypher

Personnel in self-contained atmospheric protective ensemble suits conduct initial checks on the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle 1. Photo taken December 3, 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Michael Stonecypher
A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying the U.S. military's X-37B spacecraft lifts off from launch complex 41 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket carrying the U.S. military's X-37B spacecraft lifts off from launch complex 41 in Cape Canaveral, Florida, December 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette
The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle waits in the encapsulation cell of the Evolved Expendable Launch vehicle at the Astrotech facility in Titusville, Florida, April,2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle waits in the encapsulation cell of the Evolved Expendable Launch vehicle at the Astrotech facility in Titusville, Florida, April,2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force
The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle taxis on the flightline during testing at the Astrotech facility in Titusville, Florida, March 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force

The X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle taxis on the flightline during testing at the Astrotech facility in Titusville, Florida, March 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force
Technicians conduct post-landing operations on the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle at Vandenberg Air Force Base, December 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force

Technicians conduct post-landing operations on the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle at Vandenberg Air Force Base, December 2010. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force
