The art of the Venice Biennale
A visitor looks at his mobile phone as he visits the "Proper Time" installation by Lee Wan, at the Korean Pavimore
Visitors take pictures at the installation called "Horse problem" by Argentinian artist Claudia Fontes. REUTERmore
Visitors look at the installation at the Austria pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor takes a selfie in front of an installation called "Escalade Beyond Chromatic Lands" by the American more
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei takes a selfie picture with two women in Venice. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Visitors look at the installation called "Rainbow" by Gyula Varnai at the Hungarian pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano more
A visitor takes a picture at the installation called "Folly" by Phyllida Barlow, at the British Pavilion. REUTmore
Visitors look at the installation called "Imitazione di Cristo" of Roberto Cuoghi at the Italy pavilion. REUTEmore
A visitor passes in front of the installation called "Brezil" by Malian artist Abdoulaye Konate. REUTERS/Stefamore
A visitor looks at the installation called "Out of Disorder" by Takahiro Iwasaki at the Japan pavilion. REUTERmore
Visitors look at the installation called "Reflection model" by Takahiro Iwasaki at the Japan pavilion. REUTERSmore
A visitor looks at the installation called "Lost and Found" by Sislej Xhafa at the Republic of Kosovo pavilionmore
A visitor looks at the "Folly" installation by Phyllida Barlow, at the British Pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellamore
Part of the installation called "Collection de Chaussures" by French artist Michel Blazy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellmore
A visitor passes in front of the installation called "Future Fossil Spaces" by Swiss artist Julian Charriere. more
A visitor looks at the installation called "Imitazione di Cristo" of Roberto Cuoghi at the Italy pavilion. REUmore
A visitor looks at the installation called "Third Lung" by Guatemala artist Naufus Ramirez-Figueroa. REUTERS/Smore
Visitors look at the installation called "Medusa" by Mark Bradford at the United States pavilion. REUTERS/Stefmore
An artist performs at the Austria pavilion. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A visitor looks at the installation called "Folly" by Phyllida Barlow at the British pavilion. REUTERS/Stefanomore
Visitors look at the installation called "Dapunta Hyang: Transmission of Knowledge" by Zai Kuning. REUTERS/Manmore
A visitor takes a picture at the installation called "Makiko" by New Zealand artist Francis Upritchard. REUTERmore
Korean artist Cody Choi stands next to his installation called "Color Haze" at the Korean Pavilion. REUTERS/Stmore
下一个
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three...
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost...
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.