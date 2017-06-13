Olympics for Seniors
A participant reacts after crossing the finishing line of the steeplechase event during the "Olympics for Senimore
A participant is pushed by an assistant as they take part in the 4x25 metres relay. More than 130 residents ofmore
A participant takes part in the javelin throw event. In line with Olympic founder Baron Pierre de Coubertin's more
A participant takes part in the wool ball shot put event. Brussels and "A Travers les Arts", an organization wmore
Participants are pushed by assistants as they take part in the 4x25 metres relay. "Happiness has every age" wamore
A participant attends the "Olympics for Seniors" event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant takes part in the wool ball shot put event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant takes part in the 4x25 metres relay. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant sits in a wheelchair as he takes part in the javelin throw event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant is pushed by an assistant as they take part in the 4x25 metres relay. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant takes part in the wool ball shot put event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Participants wait for the start of the 4x25 metres relay. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant sits in a wheelchair as she takes part in the steeplechase event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A participant attends the "Olympics for Seniors" event. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
下一个
Messages from the class of 2017
Graduates wear decorated mortar boards during a commencement for Medgar Evers College in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.
Violence engulfs Venezuela's capital
A 17-year-old Venezuelan protester died in ferocious clashes between security forces and protesters in Caracas, taking the death toll from unrest since April to...
The felt bodega
British artist Lucy Sparrow has opened a New York City-style bodega filled with felt products in an art installation called '8 'Till Late'.
Urban farming in Brooklyn
"Entrepreneurial farmers" are selected by Square Roots, an indoor urban farming company, to grow kale, mini-head lettuce and other crops locally in the...
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.