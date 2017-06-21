版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 22:10 BJT

Best of the America's Cup

Teams compete during day one of the Youth America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Land Rover BAR Academy and Team France Jeune compete in race three during day one of Youth America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand compete in Race three of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race two against Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
J Class boats Ranger and Svea compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race one against Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Emirates Team New Zealand crosses finish to win race four against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Team Tilt (Switzerland) and Artemis Youth Racing (Sweden) compete in race three on day one of Youth America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
Lionheart and Hanuman compete in a J Class regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Emirates Team New Zealand competes in race one against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 18日 星期日
The crew of Velsheda takes down the spinnaker as J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Emirates Team New Zealand competes against Oracle Team USA in Race four of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
Topaz and Ranger compete in a J Class regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Emirates Team New Zealand speeds to win race three against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Crew members ride the windward rail as J Class boat Ranger competes in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 20日 星期二
Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand compete in Race four of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / 2017年 6月 19日 星期一
