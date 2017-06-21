Summer solstice at Stonehenge
People watch the sun rise on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/more
People are seen as the sun rises on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury. REUTERS/Neilmore
People touch the stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People in druid costume watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People meditate as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall
The sun rises over Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People practice yoga. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman leans against one of the stones. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman meditates as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Revellers watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People gathered as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A woman at the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
People rest against the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall
下一个
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds...
Celebrating graduation and Ramadan
Dina Sayedahmed, an Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, celebrates her upcoming graduation and...
精选图集
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for student held prisoner by North Korea
Friends and family members gather to say goodbye to Otto Warmbier, who died days after being returned to the United States in a coma following 17 months in captivity in North Korea.