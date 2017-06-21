版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 6月 21日 星期三 21:35 BJT

Summer solstice at Stonehenge

People watch the sun rise on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / 2017年 6月 21日 星期三
People are seen as the sun rises on the Stonehenge monument on the summer solstice near Amesbury. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People touch the stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People in druid costume watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People meditate as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

The sun rises over Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People practice yoga. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman leans against one of the stones. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman meditates as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Revellers watch the sun rise. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People gathered as the sun rises. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman at the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

People rest against the stones of Stonehenge. REUTERS/Neil Hall

