A day at vintage baseball
The Providence Grays' Kai Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite during a vintage baseball game on tmore
Providence Grays captain Brian Travers takes the field. Both teams wore uniforms from the Civil War-era. REmore
The Providence Grays and the New Hampshire Granite play a vintage baseball game. After one hundred years of mmore
Most players in the field play barehand with no gloves, and the ball is softer than the one used in modern basmore
Captain Brian Travers and the Providence Grays wait to bat. Under the rules in 1886, once the batter is in themore
According to the players, in nineteenth century baseball, outs were called Hands, runs Aces and Fans were callmore
The Providence Grays' John "Bones" Henson pitches against the New Hampshire Granite. Fort Warren, on George�smore
The Providence Grays' John "Bones" Henson pitches. Under the rules of baseball in 1864, the pitcher pitched umore
New Hampshire Granite player Daniel "Danny Boy" Hook stretches. According to the players, in the nineteenth cmore
The Providence Grays Connor Pirruccello-McClellan (L) writes out the team's line-up. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Providence Grays' Connor Pirruccello-McClellan (L) is tagged out by New Hampshire Granite third baseman Domore
The Providence Grays' Kai Henson (L) is hit by a pitch. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New Hampshire Granite players salute the Providence Grays players after playing a pair of vintage baseball gammore
New Hampshire Granite players' bats are prepared for a pair of vintage baseball games. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
New Hampshire Granite players hold an 1860's model baseball for a vintage, 1864-rules, baseball game. The balmore
A New Hampshire Granite player pitches. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Providence Grays and the New Hampshire Granite pose for a photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
