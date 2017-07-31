版本:
中国
2017年 8月 1日 星期二

Hot air balloons over Italy

Hot air balloons fly during a hot air ballooning event in Todi, Italy, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons fly during a hot air ballooning event in Todi, Italy, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Biancmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Hot air balloons fly during a hot air ballooning event in Todi, Italy, July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
1 / 19
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
2 / 19
A man prepares his hot air balloon before flying. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man prepares his hot air balloon before flying. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A man prepares his hot air balloon before flying. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
3 / 19
Crew prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Crew prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Crew prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
4 / 19
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
5 / 19
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
6 / 19
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
7 / 19
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
8 / 19
Hot air balloons are seen. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons are seen. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Hot air balloons are seen. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
9 / 19
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
10 / 19
Women tow their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Women tow their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Women tow their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
11 / 19
A man walks next to his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man walks next to his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A man walks next to his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
12 / 19
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
13 / 19
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
14 / 19
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Hot air balloons fly. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
15 / 19
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A hot air balloon flies. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
16 / 19
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A man fires up his hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
17 / 19
Crew members fire up their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Crew members fire up their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Crew members fire up their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
18 / 19
Crew members prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Crew members prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Crew members prepare their hot air balloon. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
19 / 19
