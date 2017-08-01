版本:
中国
2017年 8月 2日

Playing underwater in Croatia

A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
Divers are seen in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
A woman dives next to a boat wreck. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
A woman dives and looks at a sea urchin. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
A diver walks in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
A diver jumps in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
A woman dives and feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
A diver walks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
A diver looks at a crab. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / 2017年 8月 2日 星期三
