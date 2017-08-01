Playing underwater in Croatia
A woman dives and pretends to ride a bike in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia, August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Antoniomore
Divers are seen in Underwater Park in Pula, Croatia. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman dives next to a boat wreck. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman dives and looks at a sea urchin. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver walks in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver jumps in Underwater Park. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A woman dives and feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver walks. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver looks at a crab. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A diver feeds fish. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
下一个
A flurry of flamingos
Around 600 flamingo chicks are tagged, measured and placed in a lagoon by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain.
Life in virtual reality
Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.
Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave
Around 70 sub-Saharan African migrants cross the razor-wire-topped fence separating northern Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.
Sumo kids
The next generation of sumo wrestlers, still in elementary school, competes in the ring during the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo, Japan.
精选图集
Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army
Hezbollah captures most of a mountainous area straddling the Syria-Lebanon border in a joint offensive with the Syrian army to drive Nusra Front militants from the area.
Training with America's militias
Inside the National Field Training Exercise, a weekend training camp for self-described 'patriots' organized by the III% United Patriots in the Colorado mountains.
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.
Prince Philip's final solo appearance
Britain's Prince Philip bows out of public life with a final solo appearance at an official event at Buckingham Palace.
A flurry of flamingos
Around 600 flamingo chicks are tagged, measured and placed in a lagoon by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain.
Pictures of the month: July
Our top photos from the past month.
Life in virtual reality
Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.
Migrants rush border into Spanish enclave
Around 70 sub-Saharan African migrants cross the razor-wire-topped fence separating northern Morocco from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.