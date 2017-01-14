Vevcani Carnival
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more
A reveler participates in a parade on the street during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Daymore
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more
Revelers participate in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the annual Orthodox St. Vasilij Day more
A reveller poses for the camera while participating in a parade on the streets during a carnival to mark the amore
下一个
Elvis Down Under
Australian enthusiasts of Elvis Presley put on their blue suede shoes for the 25th annual Parkes Elvis Festival.
Detroit Auto Show
The latest models and concepts from the North American International Auto Show in Motor City.
Winter playgrounds
From snowball fights with migrants to winter surfing in Germany, people make the best of the icy weather.
Rescued from a dog meat farm
Raised for meat in South Korea, 200 dogs are rescued from rusty cages on a dog-meat farm and headed for new homes in the U.S.
精选图集
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Deadly day in Caracas
A teenager died of a gunshot wound in the latest clashes between Venezuelan opposition activists and security forces, bringing the death toll since April to at least 73.
Ramadan in a time of war
Muslims observe the holy month of Ramadan amid conflict and displacement.